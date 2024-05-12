Pauley Perrette left 'in shock' as she mourns loss of Sam Rubin and relives NCIS days

Many in the entertainment industry are still mourning the sudden passing of Sam Rubin, an entertainment journalist who tragically lost his life at the age of 64 earlier this week.

One among them is Pauley Perrette, with the former NCIS star reliving her days as a working actress doing rounds of interviews and press while relying on the late Rubin's familiar presence.

"We lost the amazing Sam Rubin today," she penned in a lengthy tribute that accompanied an old clip of theirs together on KTLA5 News. "Sam has been the entertainment reporter at @ktla5news @ktla_entertainment for decades…but just SO MUCH MORE THAN THAT."

She recalled some of the more personal details of their friendship off the screen, adding: "He was a friend and an excellent human."

"Having to do endless interviews in the entertainment industry was not a pleasant part of my job, but then there was Sam. Couldn't wait to see him on the red carpet or in an interview because he was real, he was fun and he was a friend."

Pauley continued: "All love to my #ktla family and to Sam's family. We are all in shock. Sam…YOU were the star. Love you." Her former NCIS co-star Sasha Alexander responded with: "Oh Sam! The absolute best! I am so sad."

© Getty Images Sam Rubin was a longtime entertainment reporter, forging relationships with several networks and stars

While a cause of death hasn't been explicitly confirmed, it is being reported that the longtime TV staple died of a heart attack. KTLA has been remembering his legacy consistently over the weekend, with his name even being flashed in lights across the SoFi Stadium in California.

Rubin had built special relationships with numerous Hollywood stars over his three-decade long tenure in the entertainment journalism industry, and had co-authored two biographies, one on former First Lady Jacqueline Onassis and the second on actress Mia Farrow.

KTLA broke the news with a statement that read: "KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades."

© This Morning He was also a regular correspondent for This Morning in the UK

"His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time."

Frank Buckley, announcing Rubin's death live on KTLA, broke down in tears as he shared the news with viewers. "Our hearts, as you can imagine, are broken. Quite simply, Sam was KTLA." Frank said, praising his "warmth and charm." Watch below...

KTLA pays heartbreaking tribute to Sam Rubin

He is survived by his wife Leslie Gale Shuman and his four children. Several other celebrities like Selma Blair, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ryan Seacrest, Alyson Hannigan, Rita Wilson, Julianne Hough, and more have paid tribute to the late TV legend.

Rubin was also a regular correspondent for the UK's This Morning, which released its own statement promising a tribute to come on Monday. "We will miss him."

© Instagram/SoFi Stadium SoFi Stadium pays tribute to late KTLA reporter Sam Rubin

"There will be a tribute to Sam on Monday's show, but in the meantime, we send our condolences to his wife Leslie, their four children and Sam's colleagues at KTLA."