Angelina Jolie supported by children Pax, Zahara and Maddox at Maria premiere

Angelina Jolie is gearing up for the release of her new movie, Maria, and her children couldn't be prouder. Joined by her sons Pax and Maddox, and daughter Zahara on Sunday, the A-lister beamed at the Maria premiere, which was held during the 62nd New York Film Festival.

© Getty Angelina Jolie attended the Maria premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall

Directed by Pablo Larraín, the psychological drama follows real-life opera singer, Maria Callas during her final days in Paris. Angelina, 49, has already garnered critical acclaim in early reviews. The film also stars Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher, who reunited with Angelina on the black carpet.

© Getty The actress was joined by her daughter Zahara, 19, and sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20.

Stepping out in style, Angelina opted for an ethereal white gown with a fitted bodice. Accessorizing with burgundy velvet stilettos and diamond earrings, the mom-of-six wore her freshly highlighted locks down in Old Hollywood curls and sported a bold red lip.

© Getty Angelina dazzled in an elegant white dress with a pleated skirt, paired with peep-toe heels

Meanwhile, her sons Pax, 20, and Maddox, 23, looked equally dapper in tailored suits. In a sweet moment, Angelina's daughter Zahara, 19, opted for an ivory satin dress reminiscent of her mother's 2004 Oscars gown.

© Getty Pax, who looked dapper in a grey suit and a black wrist brace, appeared in good spirits following his hospitalisation in July after an e-bike accident

Angelina is incredibly close to her six children. As well as Pax, Maddox and Zahara, the actress shares Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who just celebrated their 16th birthday, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

In a new interview with Carine Roitfeld for CR Fashion Book, Angelina spoke candidly about motherhood. Asked about the one lesson her kids have taught her, she replied: "There are too many to count or name just one. But the moment you become a parent you are never first again. Your life is for another. It's a beautiful feeling."

© Getty Zahara stepped out in an ivory dress

While Angelina is notoriously private, her children often appear alongside her on the red carpet and at high-profile events. In a full circle moment, it looks like her daughter Vivienne has inherited Angelina's passion for the performing arts, teaming up with her mom on the Broadway musical, The Outsiders – which opened in NYC in April.

© Getty Images Angelina with her daughter Vivienne at the opening night of The Outsiders at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Angelina co-produced the show while Vivienne worked as her assistant, and they even got matching mother-daughter tattoos to commemorate the project. "I got 'Stay Gold' with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders," Angelina shared with Carine Roitfeld. Stay Gold is the title of one of the original songs featured in the play. "It means so much to us separately and together," she added.

Recommended video You may also like Angelina Jolie opens up about children & personal transition

Angelina and Vivienne's joint venture has proved to be a huge success, winning four Tony Awards in June, including the prestigious Best Musical accolade, as well as Best Direction of a Musical, Lighting Design, and Sound Design.