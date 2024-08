There's no shortage of big families in Hollywood, from the Kardashians, to Nick Cannon or Mia Farrow's broods.

Moreover, for some celebrities, in their journeys expanding their families, they got double doses of joy when they welcomed twins, such as have Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts, Amal Clooney, Mariah Carey and others.

While you can check out which celebrities are twins themselves, like Scarlett Johansson and Ashton Kutcher, and some of the biggest families in Hollywood here, scroll below for photos of celebrity parents to twins.

Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

1/ 8 © Getty Angelina Jolie Angelina is a proud mom of six, and her youngest two, Vivienne and Knox, her second pregnancy, are twins. Welcomed with ex-husband Brad Pitt, the twins are now 16, and the younger siblings of Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18.



2/ 8 Julia Roberts Julia first became a mom in 2004 when she and husband Danny Moder welcomed twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, 19, followed by their younger brother Henry, 17, born in 2007.



3/ 8 © Jeff Spicer,Getty George and Amal Clooney Following their 2014 wedding, the Good Night, and Good Luck actor and the human rights lawyer welcomed twins Ella and Alexander, who marked their seventh birthday in June.



4/ 8 © Instagram Jennifer Lopez The "Let's Get Loud" singer affectionately calls her twins with Marc Anthony, 16-year-olds Max and Emme, her little "coconuts."



5/ 8 © Beyonce Beyoncé After the "Freedom" singer and her husband Jay-Z first became parents in 2012 with the birth of their daughter Blue Ivy, they welcomed twins Rumi and Sir, seven, in 2017.



6/ 8 © Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker The Sex and the City actress and her husband Matthew Broderick are parents to son James Wilkie, 24, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, who just celebrated their 15th birthday.



7/ 8 © Instagram Mariah Carey The "Fantasy" singer shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, nicknamed "Roc and Roe" with ex-husband Nick Cannon, who has since welcomed ten other children with five different women.