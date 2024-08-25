Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara's dynamite personality shines in rare glimpse of college life

College life suits Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara very well — she is absolutely thriving!

The 19-year-old, who the Maleficent actress shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, is starting her junior year at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, a historically Black women's college.

Last year, she made waves during her initiation into the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority — the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority — which came with the revelation that she dropped her father's last name and is instead going by Zahara Marley Jolie. And now, upon the sorority's back-to-school festivities, she's leaving fans impressed all over again.

Recommended video You may also like Angelina Jolie opens up about special reason why Zahara borrowed her Oscar dress

As Spelman students returned to school, one of Zahara's classmates took to TikTok and shared a round of videos highlighting different sororities' dances for the school's Welcome Back Jam.

In the video showcasing AKA's dance, Zahara is seen second in line, showing off her impressive dance moves as she and her sorority sisters performed their hip choreography.

After the video was posted on TikTok, fans were quick to recognize Zahara in the group, and took to the comments section to gush over how happy she seems.

"Zahara found her people," one wrote alongside a string of heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "The excitement that I felt when I saw Zahara!!!!!! Go ahead and live your best college life girl yasssss!" and: "I'm loving this for Zahara," as well as: "Zahara is having the time of her life."

MORE: Shiloh Jolie rocks cropped hair in incredible new dance video after dropping Brad Pitt's name

© @ajahh.mariah / TikTok Zahara is in her junior year

MORE: Celebrities with twins: Angelina Jolie, Beyoncé, George Clooney and more — plus their best photos

AKA, which has over 1,000 chapters across the United States, has some other famous sisters: Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was part of Howard University's chapter, and other notable alumni include Rosa Parks, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Robin Roberts.

© Gotham The college junior also dropped her dad's last name

When Zahara was first admitted to the school in 2022, her mom Angelina took to Instagram to celebrate the news, sharing an adorable photo of her daughter smiling next to fellow students, and she wrote in the caption: "Spelman sisters."

MORE: Knox Jolie-Pitt, 16, looks shows off towering physique as he hits the boxing gym in LA

© X/Twitter Angelina has been seen visiting her at college on several occasions

The very day the humanitarian announced her daughter's incredible milestone, her ex-husband Brad was on the red carpet while promoting his film Bullet Train, and was captured getting choked up when he was asked by People about Zahara's next step.

MORE: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's French vineyard at heart of $350m legal battle

© Getty The Jolie kids, missing Pax

"Yeah, that's beautiful, it's really beautiful," he told the outlet at the time, seemingly taken aback, though he later also told Vanity Fair: "I'm so proud of her… She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college. It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I'm so proud."

Brad is understood to be largely estranged from his children, most of whom have moved to drop his last name, most recently Shiloh, as soon as she marked her 18th birthday. In addition to Zahara and Shiloh, the former couple also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who just celebrated their 16th birthday.