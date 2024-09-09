Angelina Jolie's son Pax makes brave first red carpet outing since horror crash

Angelina Jolie turned heads alongside her son Pax as they graced the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of Without Blood on Sunday night.

The appearance marked a significant moment for the 49-year-old Hollywood icon and her 20-year-old son, as it was their first red carpet together since Pax’s terrifying e-bike accident in Los Angeles just weeks earlier.

Pax, still recovering from the crash that left him with complex trauma, bravely walked the red carpet with his famous mother, sporting visible scars on his forehead and an arm cast discreetly hidden beneath his black suit jacket.

He looked dapper in his classic ensemble, opting for a sleek black suit, matching trousers, and patent leather dress shoes.

His crisp white dress shirt was complemented by a black tie and a pair of dark sunglasses, giving him a polished yet effortlessly cool look. Arm-in-arm with Angelina, Pax exuded confidence despite his recent ordeal.

Angelina, as always, embodied old Hollywood glamour with her chic sartorial choice. The Maleficent star wore a stunning black gown that draped elegantly over her figure, the sleeveless design adding a touch of sophistication.

To complete the look, she accessorized with long black gloves that extended over her elbows, enhancing the retro charm of her ensemble. Her blonde hair was styled in a sleek, straight manner with a middle part, perfectly framing her face, while her makeup was minimal yet radiant, highlighting her flawless porcelain complexion.

The event itself was star-studded, with leading lady Salma Hayek dazzling in a wine-colored gown as she joined Angelina at the gala. The film, Without Blood, delves into deep themes of family, war, and revenge, making the premiere a night to remember for all those in attendance.

Just days before, Pax had been seen in public for the first time since his July e-bike accident.

Spotted out with his mother in Los Angeles, the 20-year-old was recovering from the traumatic incident, which saw him collide with a car while riding his electric bike in the bustling Los Feliz area of LA.

On that occasion, Pax wore a bucket hat emblazoned with the word “Miracle” and sported a protective arm cast, symbolizing his journey towards recovery.

The accident, which occurred during rush hour on July 29, left witnesses fearing the worst, with some even believing Pax had succumbed to his injuries due to the severity of the crash. Fortunately, paramedics were able to revive him after he initially lost consciousness at the scene. Though he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, he was quickly rushed to the hospital, where Angelina was by his side throughout the ordeal.

As reported by TMZ, Pax had been riding his Talaria Sting R MX4 electric bike, a popular dirt bike model priced around $3,000.

The crash occurred when Pax, who had been navigating Los Feliz Boulevard, collided with the back of a car that had stopped at a red light. While California state law mandates that all bike and motorcycle riders under the age of 18 must wear helmets, it remains unclear if the type of bike Pax was riding required one by law, considering he is over the legal age limit.

Despite his harrowing experience, Pax was in good spirits as he attended the premiere with Angelina.

The pair's bond was evident as they posed for photos, radiating strength and resilience. Angelina, who has always been known for her fierce dedication to her children, has remained a steadfast presence in Pax’s life, especially during his recovery. The crash reportedly happened near Angelina’s Los Angeles residence, further emphasizing the close-knit nature of their family.

Pax, who was adopted from Vietnam at the age of three, shares a tight bond with his siblings. He joins Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, in the Jolie-Pitt clan.

Angelina adopted Pax in 2007, and Brad Pitt followed by adopting him the following year. However, Pax, along with his older siblings Maddox and Zahara, has been estranged from his father following the infamous 2016 incident aboard a private plane, during which Brad was alleged to have physically harmed one of his children.

The fallout from that incident led to a prolonged legal battle and strained relationships between Brad and his older children.