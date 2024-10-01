Malia Obama enjoys lunch with handsome date who is the double of major Hollywood star

Malia Obama was all smiles during a sun-filled date in Los Angeles and her companion was sure to turn heads.

The 26-year-old was photographed leaving a restaurant at lunchtime with Greek journalist and photographer Achilleas Ambatzidis.

The oldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was beaming as she chatted to Achilleas, who bears a striking resemblance to Hollywood star, Penn Badgley.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children who have dropped their famous parent's last name

With his beard and floppy, dark hair, Achilleas could easily pass for the former Gossip Girl star.

It's not clear what the relationship between the two is, but Malia has made plenty of contacts since moving to Los Angeles and kickstarting a career in film.

© Backgrid Malia Obama looked in a jovial mood

She graduated from Harvard University, before shifting her focus towards working in the entertainment industry.

Achilleas also lives in Los Angeles but his Instagram feed suggests he regularly returns to his home country.

He is co-creator of Chuck Magazine which is sold in Los Angeles and New York.

Malia was previously linked to music producer, Dawit Eklund, and prior to that she dated Harvard University classmate Rory Farquharson.

Michelle previously opened up about her daughters and their dating lives during a chat on Good Morning America.

© NBC Achilleas Ambatzidis looks like Penn Badgley

"They're doing great," she said at the time. "Proud of them. They survived eight years growing up in one of the harshest spotlights there is. And they are good, decent, normal young women who are trying to be impactful in the world, and they are the best of friends. Couldn't ask for anything else."

She can also appreciate Malia and her sister Sasha want to have fun on the dating scene.

Malia and Sasha are both now living in Los Angeles

"I think it's wonderful," she said. "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people."

As for how Barack is coping with them having boyfriends, she confessed he "is good with it, before adding: "Look, they are 24 and 21 [at that time]. They were in high school. They went to prom. They've lived life. And he's learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy."

© Getty Images Malia and Sasha live in LA together

They're proud of both of their daughters and the future they are creating for themselves, especially as they've avoided politics.

At a star-studded fundraiser for President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, the former POTUS was asked if his daughters would follow in his footsteps, to which he replied.

© Getty Malia is making name for herself in the movie industry

"That is a question I do not need to answer because [former first lady] Michelle Obama drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen."