Malia and Sasha Obama are glowing as they enjoy daddy daughter date night with Barack

Barack Obama is relishing some much-needed family time with his daughters, Sasha and Malia. The former President of the United States was recently spotted out in Los Angeles, enjoying a cosy dinner with his two girls. The family of three were photographed heading into the trendy Hollywood restaurant, Mother Wolf, for a Saturday evening meal.

After a busy week of political engagements, including hosting a fundraiser for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, Barack made time to catch up with his daughters.

While waiting in the car with his driver, Barack was seen sporting a casual yet classic look in a brown jacket layered over a black shirt, with a hands-free device in his ear. He appeared relaxed, making the most of the quiet moments with his daughters.

Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22, quickly stepped out of the vehicle, each showing off their own unique fashion sense as they entered the restaurant.

Always stylish, the Obama sisters turned heads with their effortless looks. Malia opted for a striking all-maroon ensemble, consisting of a long-sleeved top paired with matching trousers. Her long, braided hair added a bohemian touch, and she shielded her eyes from the camera flashes as they made their way inside.

Sasha, meanwhile, embraced her signature eclectic style, wearing a beige fitted top layered with a cosy blue sweater and paired with a printed skirt.

Malia and Sasha Obama at restaurant Mother Wolf in Hollywood on Saturday night.

She accessorised with statement jewellery and chic reading glasses, adding a playful flair to her look. The sisters seemed unfazed by the attention, moving swiftly from the car to the restaurant entrance.

While Barack and Michelle Obama have maintained their base in Washington, D.C., where they continue their political work, Sasha and Malia are both firmly rooted in Los Angeles.

Barack Obama keeps a low profile as he enjoys dinner with his two daughters Malia & Sasha Obama

The sisters have carved out their own paths in the entertainment industry, opting for a career in film and television over the political realm their parents are so well-known for.

Sasha recently graduated from the University of Southern California, completing her degree just last year. Although she has kept a relatively low profile, there are hints that she is pursuing a career in the entertainment world.

Sasha’s name appeared in the credits of the documentary series Couples Therapy, giving fans a glimpse into her burgeoning career behind the scenes.

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

Malia, on the other hand, has thrown herself into the creative world, focusing on writing, directing, and filmmaking.

Her debut short film The Heart premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, marking her arrival on the film circuit. Just earlier this month, she was spotted at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, further cementing her place as a promising filmmaker. With a keen eye for storytelling, Malia is making waves in the industry and continues to pursue her passion with determination.

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, and Marian Shields Robinson attend TNT Christmas in Washington 2014

Although both sisters are forging their own paths in Hollywood, their decision to avoid a career in politics was something their father, Barack, addressed with a touch of humour.

Speaking at a recent fundraiser for President Joe Biden, Barack shared that his wife, Michelle Obama, had been instrumental in steering their daughters away from politics. "That is a question I do not need to answer," he said with a smile, referring to the possibility of Sasha or Malia entering the political arena. "Because Michelle Obama drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen."