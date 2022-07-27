Barack Obama shares his 2022 Summer playlist full of all the hits The former President has great taste

Former President Barack Obama has taken to Instagram to share his 2022 summer playlist and it is safe to say he has an immaculate taste in music - perhaps thanks to the help of his daughters Malia and Sasha.

Barack started the tradition six years where he would reveal the songs that he has had on repeat during the season, giving fans an inside to what he bops to in the heat, and also allowing them to take a listen before the summer comes to an end.

The father of two has made annual lists of his favourite songs since his time in office ended in 2016. He also provides fans with a Summer reading list and then at the end of the annual he showcases a large list of tunes that he enjoyed year round.

WATCH: The former President was full of praise about his meeting with Her Majesty

He shared the list of 44 songs and captioned the post: “Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Obama's two-post list includes a variety of songs from different genres, including Let's Go Crazy by Prince and the lead single Break My Soul from Beyoncé's upcoming studio album Renaissance.

He also loves Harry Styles' hit song, Music For A Sushi Restaurant, from his latest album, Harry’s House, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. We are sure Harry fans are thrilled that Barack is part of their fandom with a fan writing, “Harry on here is a major slay.”

Barack takes us back to summer 2016 by throwing Drake’s Too Good featuring Rihanna into the mix.

He also included classic songs such as Aretha Franklin’s Save Me and Dave Brubeck’s Take Five.

Barack Obama is known for being the ultimate "girl dad"

It comes to no surprise that Dancing in the Dark by Bruce Sprinsteen is on the list, as the two co-hosted the 2021 podcast Renegades: Born in the USA together.

One fan commented: “MR PRESIDENT YOUVE GOT TASTEEEEE,” with another adding: “the playlist never misses.”

It looks like we will be adding Barack’s favourites to our playlists to end the summer!

