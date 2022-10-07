Are Malia and Sasha Obama on social media? All we know The daughters of Michelle and Barack Obama grew up in the public eye

Malia and Sasha Obama were raised in The White House making it almost impossible to avoid the spotlight.

As the daughters of the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, all eyes were on the family but has that made the young women more or less inclined to put themselves out there on social media?

Neither Malia nor Sasha are believed to have an Instagram account, although there are many fan feeds paying tribute to the pair or pretending to be them.

Sasha does have a Twitter account though, but she's only posted 17 updates since she launched it back in 2017 and her last post was three years ago.

Her followers were excited when the 21-year-old revealed she was opening an Instagram in 2018, only it never happened.

That being said, while they may not have anything for the world to see, their mom suggested they do have alias accounts when she told Oprah Winfrey that she chooses not to follow either of them.

Malia and Sasha have grown up in the public eye

Despite not having a TikTok account, Sasha still managed to go viral in 2020 in a clip posted by one of her friends.

In video, the college student could be seen lip-synching alongside a friend to Moneybagg Yo’s 'Said Sum' remix and showing off her dance moves.

They also regularly appear on their parent's feeds, especially when they're wishing them happy birthday or celebrating a milestone.

The Obama sisters are now living together in California

So, why have they chosen to avoid going public on social media and will they ever change their minds?

Malia and Sasha haven't addressed their decision, but it's likely both women steer clear to protect their privacy after so many years of being in the limelight.

With Malia forging a career as a screenwriter and Sasha focused on her studies in Los Angeles, they also have little time to dedicate to Instagram.

With so much scrutiny attached to social media, the pair are also able to better protect their mental health and personal lives too.

