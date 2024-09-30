Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sasha Obama is radiant in crop top for sun-filled outing in LA
Michelle Obama and Sasha Obama at a rooftop bar

Sasha Obama is radiant in crop top for sun-filled outing in LA

The youngest daughter Michelle and Barack Obama looked casual but chic

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Sasha Obama put her family drama behind her when she carried on with life in Los Angeles Last week, following her dad Barack Obama's security breach, Sasha stepped out at college in California looking casual but stylish. 

The youngest child of the former POTUS and his wife, Michelle, teamed baggy pants with a crop top as chatted on the phone while walking in the sunshine. 

She wore large glasses and had her long locks teased back into a low ponytail. 

Her appearance came days after Barack had an alleged close encounter with an armed stranger near a restaurant in Hollywood, which raised concerns about Secret Service protocols. 

Barack was pictured with his daughters, Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26, in LA at trendy restaurant, Mother Wolf, on Saturday. 

Sasha Obama looked stylish in LA© Backgrid
After a busy week of political engagements, including hosting a fundraiser for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, Barack made time to catch up with his daughters. 

Both girls showed off their unique fashion sense as they entered the restaurant to dine with their father.

Malia and Sasha are both now living in Los Angeles
Malia and Sasha are both now living in Los Angeles

While Barack and Michelle have maintained their base in Washington, D.C., where they continue their political work, Sasha and Malia are both firmly rooted in Los Angeles.

They're both craving out careers in the entertainment industry and while Malia's directing ambitions have been well documents, Sasha's plans were only recently brought to light. 

She graduated from college last year and fans have since been eager to find out what her future holds. 

Sasha Obama, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama 2014
Sasha is all grown up

It was recently revealed that "Natasha Obama" was credited on Couples Therapy.

Sasha has decided to use her birth name when it comes to her career, according to The Cut.

First Lady Michelle Obama and husband, President Barack Obama on stage during the Hillary Clinton 'Get Out The Vote' rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)© Gilbert Carrasquillo
Michelle and Barack are proud parents

In the same vein, Malia dropped Obama from her moniker when she showcased her short film, The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival in January. 

It was revealed that Malia is using her middle name as she was referred to as Malia Ann. 

US President Barack Obama waves alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Sasha(R) and Malia and Marian Robinson (2nd R), Michelle's mother, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2009. More than 30,000 guests will attend this year's events, which include a kids kitchen, an organic kitchen, live musical performances, kids yoga and the traditional Easter egg roll.© Getty Images
The girls grew up in the White House

Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in sociology, while Malia graduated in 2021 from Harvard. 

Barack was recently quizzed about whether his daughters would follow him into politics, and he gave a defiant response. 

Barack Obama delivers remarks with his daughters Sasha and Malia during the annual turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House November 25, 2015 in Washington, DC© Getty
Barack says his daughters are not following in his political footsteps

"That is a question I do not need to answer," he said at the fundraiser for President Joe Biden. "Because [former first lady] Michelle Obama drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen."

