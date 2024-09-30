Sasha Obama is radiant in crop top for sun-filled outing in LA

Sasha Obama put her family drama behind her when she carried on with life in Los Angeles Last week, following her dad Barack Obama's security breach, Sasha stepped out at college in California looking casual but stylish.

The youngest child of the former POTUS and his wife, Michelle, teamed baggy pants with a crop top as chatted on the phone while walking in the sunshine.

She wore large glasses and had her long locks teased back into a low ponytail.

Her appearance came days after Barack had an alleged close encounter with an armed stranger near a restaurant in Hollywood, which raised concerns about Secret Service protocols.

Barack was pictured with his daughters, Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26, in LA at trendy restaurant, Mother Wolf, on Saturday.

After a busy week of political engagements, including hosting a fundraiser for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, Barack made time to catch up with his daughters.

Both girls showed off their unique fashion sense as they entered the restaurant to dine with their father.

Malia and Sasha are both now living in Los Angeles

While Barack and Michelle have maintained their base in Washington, D.C., where they continue their political work, Sasha and Malia are both firmly rooted in Los Angeles.

They're both craving out careers in the entertainment industry and while Malia's directing ambitions have been well documents, Sasha's plans were only recently brought to light.

She graduated from college last year and fans have since been eager to find out what her future holds.

Sasha is all grown up

It was recently revealed that "Natasha Obama" was credited on Couples Therapy.

Sasha has decided to use her birth name when it comes to her career, according to The Cut.

In the same vein, Malia dropped Obama from her moniker when she showcased her short film, The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

It was revealed that Malia is using her middle name as she was referred to as Malia Ann.

Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in sociology, while Malia graduated in 2021 from Harvard.

Barack was recently quizzed about whether his daughters would follow him into politics, and he gave a defiant response.

"That is a question I do not need to answer," he said at the fundraiser for President Joe Biden. "Because [former first lady] Michelle Obama drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen."