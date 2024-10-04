Adam Brody is hotter than ever – here's the scientific proof

Adam Brody's star turn as the Hot Rabbi in Netflix's Nobody Wants This has set millennial hearts fluttering the world over.

The TV show, which sees Adam star alongside Kristen Bell, has been trending on social media nonstop since it dropped on Netflix last week, with viewers praising everything from the cast's chemistry to the emotional maturity of Adam's character Noah.

"Adam Brody's rizz in this show is off the charts. It's like Seth Cohen grew a beard and realised how fine he was and sent an entire generation of OC girls into heat," one fan wrote, while another added: "Nobody Wants This is the best depiction of a healthy, emotionally intelligent relationship. The emotional intimacy. The vulnerability. The growth that can come from two open people in a relationship. 10/10."

READ: Nobody Wants This: Will the Netflix rom-com return for season 2?

Adam Brody's levels of attractiveness haven't gone unnoticed, of course, but many viewers have been fans of the 44-year-old since he starred in the early 2000s teen drama, The OC, and having him back on our screens is a long-awaited treat.

"Nobody Wants This is huge for all of us who have been in love with Seth Cohen for 20 years," one fan wrote on X, echoing the sentiments of everyone I know.

But what is it about Adam Brody that is so appealing? Aside from his witty one-liners, it could be down to his beard. Stay with me.

"Beards on men are often seen as attractive and it’s not just a modern phenomenon," says love and relationships expert Dr. Tara. "Renowned evolutionary biologist Darwin said that beards have always been perceived as sexually attractive by females and therefore evolved in our human ancestors."

She adds that facial hair makes us perceive the wearer to be more aggressive and masculine – which appeals to our cave people selves.

"Beards can signal masculine energy and higher testosterone, and therefore is seen as more attractive," Dr. Tara continues.

Don't just take our word for it, though. Read on to see Adam Brody's hottest moments – on and off screen.

1/ 15 © Getty The OC days Throwing it back to the start of his career, Adam smoulders in his promotional shots for The OC. While he was playing a 16-year-old, the actor was already in his mid-twenties at the time.



2/ 15 © Getty Awkward attraction Seth Cohen was loved for his geeky tendencies, and Adam displayed the same awkwardness in his early red carpet appearances. READ: Inside Adam Brody's marriage and private life with wife Leighton Meester

3/ 15 © Getty Geek chic Polo shirts were the uniform on The OC, and Adam wore them just as well in real life.



4/ 15 © Getty Music fan In the early 2000s, wearing a long-sleeved top underneath a short one was a clue that you were into music, and Adam wore the trend well.



5/ 15 © Getty Suited and booted Proving he does formal wear just as well, a young Adam scrubbed up nicely.



6/ 15 © Getty Beard-free Even though we're smitten with his facial hair, there's no denying Adam looks handsome clean-shaven.



7/ 15 © Getty Smouldering Adam looks equally lovely smouldering as when he's smiling.



8/ 15 © Getty Keeping it casual Here he is rocking a duffel coat on the red carpet. Who knew keeping cosy could be so attractive? DISCOVER: Meet Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's two rarely-seen children



9/ 15 © Getty A hint of stubble The first sign of facial hair Adam is known for in Nobody Wants This…



10/ 15 © Getty Pensive photos With his beard in full swing, Adam looks better than ever in this soft grey jumper.



11/ 15 © Getty Grown-up Adam A far cry from his Seth Cohen days, Adam looks dishevelled and mature.



12/ 15 © Getty Denim dream Who knew a denim shirt could look so good?



13/ 15 © Getty Red carpet style Adam appeared delightfully undone for this bearded red carpet appearance.



14/ 15 © Getty Happy times Laidback and laughing suits the father of two!

