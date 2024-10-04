Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Adam Brody is hotter than ever – here's the scientific proof
collage of Adam Brody© Getty

Don't just take our word for it – check out our gallery of The OC star's hottest moments

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Adam Brody's star turn as the Hot Rabbi in Netflix's Nobody Wants This has set millennial hearts fluttering the world over.

The TV show, which sees Adam star alongside Kristen Bell, has been trending on social media nonstop since it dropped on Netflix last week, with viewers praising everything from the cast's chemistry to the emotional maturity of Adam's character Noah.

"Adam Brody's rizz in this show is off the charts. It's like Seth Cohen grew a beard and realised how fine he was and sent an entire generation of OC girls into heat," one fan wrote, while another added: "Nobody Wants This is the best depiction of a healthy, emotionally intelligent relationship. The emotional intimacy. The vulnerability. The growth that can come from two open people in a relationship. 10/10."

Adam Brody's levels of attractiveness haven't gone unnoticed, of course, but many viewers have been fans of the 44-year-old since he starred in the early 2000s teen drama, The OC, and having him back on our screens is a long-awaited treat.

"Nobody Wants This is huge for all of us who have been in love with Seth Cohen for 20 years," one fan wrote on X, echoing the sentiments of everyone I know.

But what is it about Adam Brody that is so appealing? Aside from his witty one-liners, it could be down to his beard. Stay with me.

"Beards on men are often seen as attractive and it’s not just a modern phenomenon," says love and relationships expert Dr. Tara. "Renowned evolutionary biologist Darwin said that beards have always been perceived as sexually attractive by females and therefore evolved in our human ancestors."

She adds that facial hair makes us perceive the wearer to be more aggressive and masculine – which appeals to our cave people selves.

"Beards can signal masculine energy and higher testosterone, and therefore is seen as more attractive," Dr. Tara continues.

Don't just take our word for it, though. Read on to see Adam Brody's hottest moments – on and off screen.

1/15

Adam Brody sitting on a wicker chair in a burgundy jumper© Getty

The OC days

Throwing it back to the start of his career, Adam smoulders in his promotional shots for The OC. While he was playing a 16-year-old, the actor was already in his mid-twenties at the time.

2/15

Adam Brody is a blue top waving© Getty

Awkward attraction

Seth Cohen was loved for his geeky tendencies, and Adam displayed the same awkwardness in his early red carpet appearances.

3/15

Adam Brody in a purple polo shirt© Getty

Geek chic

Polo shirts were the uniform on The OC, and Adam wore them just as well in real life.

4/15

Adam Brody in a beanie hate and long and short sleeved top© Getty

Music fan

In the early 2000s, wearing a long-sleeved top underneath a short one was a clue that you were into music, and Adam wore the trend well.

5/15

Adam Brody on the red carpet in a suit© Getty

Suited and booted

Proving he does formal wear just as well, a young Adam scrubbed up nicely.

6/15

Adam Brody on the set of the OC© Getty

Beard-free

Even though we're smitten with his facial hair, there's no denying Adam looks handsome clean-shaven.

7/15

Adam Brody in a white top and black jumper© Getty

Smouldering

Adam looks equally lovely smouldering as when he's smiling.

8/15

Adam Brody in a duffle coat on the red carpet© Getty

Keeping it casual

Here he is rocking a duffel coat on the red carpet. Who knew keeping cosy could be so attractive?

9/15

Adam Brody in a smart suit© Getty

A hint of stubble

The first sign of facial hair Adam is known for in Nobody Wants This

10/15

Adam Brody in a grey jumper© Getty

Pensive photos

With his beard in full swing, Adam looks better than ever in this soft grey jumper.

11/15

Adam Brody in a dark grey shirt© Getty

Grown-up Adam

A far cry from his Seth Cohen days, Adam looks dishevelled and mature.

12/15

Adam Brody in a denim shirt© Getty

Denim dream

Who knew a denim shirt could look so good?

13/15

Adam Brody in a suit and blazer on the red carpet© Getty

Red carpet style

Adam appeared delightfully undone for this bearded red carpet appearance.

14/15

Adam Brody laughing and smiling in a brown jumper© Getty

Happy times

Laidback and laughing suits the father of two!

15/15

Nobody Wants This has been a big hit with viewers

Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody is at his best in a check shirt as Noah in Nobody Wants This.


