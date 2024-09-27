Meet Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's two rarely-seen children

The OC actor Adam Brody, and his Gossip Girl actress wife, Leighton Meester are two of the world's best-loved teen drama stars, but to their two children, they're simply their parents.

Leighton and Adam, who got married in 2014, keep their children out of the limelight, with their four-year-old son's name unknown by the public. As well as their son, Adam and Leighton are also parents to nine-year-old Arlo Day Brody.

The secretive couple welcomed their firstborn in August 2015, without commenting on Leighton's pregnancy or their baby's arrival.

© Kevin Mazur Adam Brody and Leighton Meester at the 2024 SAG awards

They didn't manage to keep Leighton's second pregnancy a secret, with photos taken of her with a bump in March 2020 revealing they were expecting their second child.

Adam confirmed the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, in October 2020, explaining how welcoming their son during the pandemic had some plus points.

"You've gotten to be in a cocoon. The world outside is scary for the moment and also thrilling and hopeful," he explained.

"For us, luckily in this time in our lives, this moment in our lives, this family growing by one has definitely had its magical moments and it's had its benefits, for sure."

© Getty Adam Brody spoke about his kids while promoting Netflix's Nobody Wants This

Parenting styles

While we know little about their family life, Adam opened up about their parenting style in September 2024 today with Hoda and Jenna. The hosts asked if he's a super strict, "helicopter" dad or the head of a "free-range" household, Adam revealed, "Of course, I'm going to feel like it's the perfect balance of all of it.

"[We're] very honest. We have some very truthful conversations, for better or worse. But other than that, I wouldn’t say overly strict.

"There is a helicopter, you know, to keep them safe," he continued. "I'm not overly strict but I see the sharp edges, literally. And I want to keep those heads maintained."

On how he and Leighton manage to keep their kids protected, Adam added: "I'm surprised — because my son is four — I’m surprised none of us have gotten the black eye. I always thought, especially with him, one of us was going to get his nose broken."

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester with their on-screen son

That said, Adam shared Arlo has an adventurous streak, noting: "[She] has flirted with wanting to learn to ride a bike without training wheels and then kind of backs away when it gets real."

Leighton Meester's approach to parenting

Leighton rarely speaks about her kids, explaining to People in August 2023: "It's all just so intimate and private.

© Morgan Lieberman Adam Brody and Leighton Meester keep their kids out of the limelight

"It's something that I could never put into words, really. It's such an emotional journey to have children, and it certainly has made me reflect on my own upbringing and childhood.

She continued, "Having children, I want to give them all that we never had when we were growing up, but also to be candid and open about how grateful we should be for everything that we have."