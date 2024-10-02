Nobody Wants This: Will the Netflix rom-com return for season 2?

Nobody Wants This is the show everyone is talking about on Netflix, so it seems like a second season would be a sure thing, right? Despite being a top-trending show on the platform, Netflix has yet to renew it for a second instalment. So, will it go ahead with more episodes? Here's everything we know, from the cast and crew's thoughts on future episodes to how Netflix decides what to renew…

The show's creator, Erin Foster, has opened up about the season one finale (spoilers ahead – you have been warned!) and expressed her desire for the show to return for season two. She explained to The Wrap: "I wanted the audience to really believe … Joanne is leaving. She has done the thing that’s really hard to do, which is end a relationship that she wants to be in, but for the right reasons. And he’s not coming after her because he’s also healthy enough to accept what somebody tells him.

WATCH: Nobody Wants This official trailer

"I really wanted it to feel like an unexpected surprise when you see him there waiting for her at the end. I really do think this is the kind of show where you want to give the audience what they want. I’m not trying to make some artistic choice that strips the audience of the happy ending they want. But you also don’t want to clean it up too much, where there’s nowhere to go."

Will Nobody Wants This return for season 2?

Speaking about season two, she continued: "I would love to do a season two; Kristen and Adam would love to do a season two. There’s so much more story to tell, so if people like the show, I would be really excited to keep telling it."

She added to IndieWire: "I think the conversations have definitely started to happen about a potential season two. The story in season one unfolds really slowly, so I think if there is a season two, I would want to just pick up where we leave off and continue to take it slow because I don’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves."

Nobody Wants This has been a big hit with viewers

Adam Brody also mentioned that he would love to do a second season "contractually and spiritually."

For those still deciding whether to watch, the story follows a sex podcaster named Joanne, who falls in love with a dashing rabbit, Noah, while he is in the midst of a break-up from a long-term relationship. While the pair are drawn to one another, friends and family on both sides cast doubt on their budding relationship.

Netflix's renewal process

Netflix tends not to renew shows right away due to their data-driven approach, which means the platform usually waits for viewership figures before greenlighting a project for more episodes. Speaking about how they make decisions, VP of Original Programming Cindy Holland said: "We look at viewing versus cost. A lot of things affect the decision, including how much it costs to produce and the audience size relative to that cost."

The Netflix show has yet to be renewed

Netflix bosses have also discussed trying to keep things fair, with the co-CEO revealing that they look at a show's viewership over a certain period of time. Ted Sarandos explained: "We want to see how many people complete a series, not just start it." The streaming platform also looks at global demand.

This process has come under criticism in recent years, with shows being cancelled for underperforming despite fans believing they have great potential. Many have cited shows such as Parks and Recreation, Schitt's Creek, and Gotham as examples of series that vastly improved after their first seasons.