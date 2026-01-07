One year after the Los Angeles fires — a look at the lives of the celebrities who lost their homes

Last year, wildfires tore through Los Angeles, taking 440 lives and destroying over 16,000 structures. And while celebrities live privileged lives, they were not spared from the natural disaster.

Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, Joshua Jackson, and more lost their homes during the fires. More than half of the structural damages occurred in Pacific Palisades where the wildfires began on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, burned for three weeks, and devastated the affluent community.

In the year since the fires, the residents of Los Angeles – both celebrity and not – have worked to rebuild what was lost. Here's a look at the lives of the celebrities whose homes were destroyed in the fires and how they've persevered.

© Instagram Paris Hilton Paris is an LA icon. Last year, she was left "heartbroken" when she watched her $8.4 million Malibu mansion "burn to the ground on live TV. To Instagram, Paris wrote: "I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces." Paris and her husband Carter Reum were raising their two kids, Phoenix and London, in the Malibu home. Phoenix even took his first steps there. After the fires, Paris pledged $150,000 for the GoFundMe Wildfire Relief Fund, and helped raise $800k for efforts. Since their loss, the family has recovered. The reality TV star purchased a 12-bedroom, 20-bathroom estate in Beverly Hills, which was previously owned by Mark Wahlberg. Paris spent an astonishing $63.1 million for the mansion.

© Instagram Mandy Moore The 41-year-old actress lost her Altadena home in the LA fires. She lived there with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their three children, August "Gus," Oscar "Ozzie," and Louise "Lou" – who was only a few months old at the time of the fire. Mandy took to social media, writing: "We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in-laws. My brother and sister-in-law - 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivor's guilt." On Wednesday, January 7, she shared an update on her devastating loss, writing to her 5.4 million Instagram followers: "There is so much I could say but I'll just leave it with this. I can't believe it's been a year. The trauma and grief is still so palpable. Our neighborhood. Our town. Our friends. Our sense of safety was compromised and it takes time to earn that back." Tonight, Mandy is participating in A Concert for Altadena, benefitting the Altadena Builds Back Foundation. Joining her is Brad Paisley, Brandon Flowers of The Killers, and John C. Reilly.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Miles Teller Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, lost their Pacific Palisades home worth $12.1 million. Keleigh shared a photo of their house on social media before it became encased by flames, expressing her gratitude for those who had helped. "Snapped this driving out... To everyone reaching out I can't thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world, and I'll never forget them," she wrote. Keleigh, who married Miles in 2019, lost her wedding dress in the fires. But for Christmas, the 38-year-old Eternity actor surprised his wife with a remade version of the very special gown, designed by Monique Lhuillier.

© Getty Images Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Adam and Leighton lost their LA home in the fires. The famous couple bought the $6.5 million home in 2019, where they raised their daughter, Arlo, ten and their son, five. While Adam and Leighton have not shared publicly about their loss, Leighton has volunteered regularly with Feeding America, which is a key organization working to feed those impacted by the fires. Both Adam and Leighton have had busy years since the fires – with Adam starring in Netflix's Nobody Wants This and Leighton in HBO's I Love LA. The couple attended the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on January 4, where Adam was nominated for Best Actor in a comedy series.