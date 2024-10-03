Angelina Jolie is glowing at her star-studded fashion event after sparking romance reports

Angelina Jolie turned heads in classic Hollywood fashion as she hosted a glamorous bash at her Atelier Jolie boutique in New York City on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old actress, who’s been making waves both in her career and personal life, looked every inch the movie star as she mingled with a host of A-list guests in her chic fashion haven.

Dressed impeccably for the occasion, Angelina cut a striking figure in a sophisticated black silk dress, layered under a timeless black coat that perfectly captured her effortless elegance.

Completing the ensemble with sleek black heels, dark sunglasses, and a large handbag slung casually over her shoulder, the Eternals star was all smiles as she greeted guests and posed for photos.

Despite the swirling rumors surrounding her love life, Angelina appeared relaxed and radiant throughout the evening, thoroughly enjoying the company of her high-profile guests.

The star-studded event drew some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment, making it one of the most talked-about parties of the season.

Fashion mogul Tory Burch, 58, and iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg, 77, were among the stylish attendees, both bringing their signature fashion flair to the soirée.

Diane looked effortlessly chic in a black-and-white dress with a whimsical word puzzle print, paired with monochrome heels that tied the look together beautifully. Tory, meanwhile, kept it understated but elegant in a tailored grey coat, accessorized with chunky black heels. She was accompanied by her partner, Pierre-Yves Roussel, adding a touch of romance to the evening.

Comedian Chris Rock, 59, also made an appearance, opting for a casual yet polished look. Dressed in a navy sweater and classic blue jeans, Chris kept it comfortable and stylish, finishing his outfit with crisp white sneakers. As the guests mingled, exchanged laughs, and admired the fashion-forward space, the party buzzed with energy, giving everyone a glimpse into Angelina’s vision for Atelier Jolie.

Since its opening last year, the Atelier Jolie boutique has quickly become a creative hub for fashion enthusiasts and artists alike.

The 6,600-square-foot space, designed with warm brown and beige tones, features a welcoming café and a vibrant art gallery, making it a destination for anyone looking to be inspired. Located on 57 Great Jones Street, the boutique isn’t just a store—it’s a reflection of Angelina’s passion for artistry and craftsmanship.

In August, the shop hosted a series of workshops aimed at encouraging creativity in clothing design, making it clear that Angelina’s commitment to fashion goes beyond just red-carpet looks.

But it’s not just the boutique that has people talking. Angelina has been making headlines for her rumored closeness with British rapper and activist Akala, 40, sparking speculation about a new romance.

The pair has been spotted together at multiple events, leading to whispers that their connection might be more than just professional.

Over the weekend, Angelina was seen at another gathering for her brand, joined once again by Akala. In photos taken at the event, the musician and political activist can be seen mingling in the crowd just before the Oscar-winning actress made her appearance, further fueling the rumors.

While the nature of their relationship remains unclear, the two have certainly been spending a lot of time together.

Just days before the Atelier Jolie bash, Akala accompanied Angelina to the 62nd New York Film Festival premiere of her latest film, Maria, held at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center.

Angelina looked stunning in a tailored gray suit and sleek black boots, her highlighted hair cascading in loose waves as she took her seat.

Akala kept his look simple yet stylish, opting for a black crew neck T-shirt as he watched from the audience. The sighting came after the pair were photographed together at the Venice International Film Festival in August, where they were seen leaving Angelina’s hotel, sparking rumors that the two might be more than just friends.