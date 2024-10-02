Angelina Jolie sparks debate as she makes radiant appearances with British rapper Akala

Angelina Jolie has sparked debate after being spotted with British rapper and political activist Akala, reigniting speculation about the nature of their relationship.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress hosted a chic soirée for her brand, Atelier Jolie, in New York City over the weekend, where the 40-year-old artist was also seen in attendance.

The evening saw Angelina dazzling in a sleek black outfit, with her highlighted hair elegantly down, while Akala kept things casual in a black crew-neck T-shirt and matching shorts.

Despite being seen at the same event, TMZ report that the two are “just good friends” and the rapper is reportedly in a committed relationship with Chanelle Newman, the co-founder and executive producer of his Hip-hop Shakespeare Company.

This latest sighting comes on the heels of Akala joining Jolie for the 62nd New York Film Festival premiere of her film Maria at Lincoln Center.

Their back-to-back outings have left fans buzzing, especially given that the rapper and the Hollywood star were also spotted together in Italy during the Venice International Film Festival in August.

Akala, whose real name is Kingslee James McLean Daley, is a multi-talented artist known for his sharp political insights and contributions to British culture.

Back in May last year Akala was seen with Angelina and her daughters, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica.

According to an eyewitness, he appeared “very protective” of Angelina’s children, leading to initial speculation about the nature of their bond.

Their public outings continued, including a dinner together in Milan. For Angelina, who has been single since her highly publicised split from Brad, the company of Akala appears to be a refreshing change. The duo’s shared passion for activism and social causes has only added to the intrigue surrounding their connection.

Angelina has kept a relatively low profile when it comes to her love life following her bitter divorce from Brad.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship began on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, when Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Their undeniable chemistry led to a media frenzy and, eventually, to one of the most high-profile relationships in Hollywood. The couple, often referred to as “Brangelina,” went on to have six children together — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

After nearly a decade together, they finally tied the knot in 2014 in an intimate ceremony at their Château Miraval estate in France. But just two years later, the marriage crumbled, with Angelina filing for divorce in 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Since then, the ex-couple has been embroiled in a drawn-out legal battle over custody arrangements and the division of their assets, particularly their shared interest in the French winery.

The dispute over the estate intensified when Angelina sold her stake in the winery, a move that reportedly blindsided Brad.

The sale led to a slew of legal back-and-forths, with Brad’s legal team accusing Angelina of attempting to undermine the business. Jolie, for her part, stated that she sold her shares to gain financial independence from her ex-husband.

Their feud over Château Miraval, once a symbol of their shared dreams, has become a bitter reminder of their fraught relationship.

While Brad has since moved on and is dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, Angelina has focused on her work, her humanitarian efforts, and raising her children. The actress has kept her romantic life private, but her repeated public appearances with Akala have sparked a wave of curiosity.

Akala, known for his advocacy on race and class issues in the UK, has garnered a reputation for being more than just a musician. His book, Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire, was met with critical acclaim and solidified his status as a leading voice on social justice. He is also the younger brother of rapper Ms. Dynamite, adding another layer to his well-known family pedigree.