Angelina Jolie’s see-through aviators are an autumn 2024 must-have

Angelina Jolie's wardrobe is replete with ultra-chic outfits that are completely timeless.

Her accessories agenda is also a force to be reckoned with, complete with luxury handbags, killer footwear and of course, ample pairs of stylish sunglasses.

In her latest look on an autumnal evening in New York City, the Mr & Mrs Smith actress put the coolest pair of aviators on our radar, and they're bang on trend for this season.

Angelina oozed cool in a black longline coat with statement gold buttons at the cuffs, layered with a black midi dress. She accessorised with suede black court pumps, a basket bag with a long gold chainmail strap, and a pair of translucent aviators in a brown hue.

© XNY/Star Max Angelina oozed autumn chic in NYC

After becoming a popular style of the elite in the 1930s, aviators have been a classic sunglasses silhouette ever since. Fast forward to the nineties, and the 'Tom Cruise in Top Gun'-approved style became synonymous with A-list fashion icons including Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Aniston.

© XNY/Star Max Her brown aviators are an autumn must-have

"Slim-lined oval specs are so 2023, there’s a new silhouette on the rise and they’re already loved by the likes of Rita Ora, JLo and Kendall Jenner," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott.

The street style set at fashion weeks have also been styling up aviators in various ways for this season. From slicked-back ponytails to pairing them with stacks of jewellery - the Y2K classic style is back in all its glory.

Angelina has been influencing our elevated luxury autumn wishlist since the dawn of the season.

She was undeniably the queen of 'quiet luxury' fashion long before the term reached the 2023 vernacular - effortlessly chic ensembles (including plenty of slip dresses), perfectly tailored separates and a more often than not, neutral colour palette.

Once again she has proved why she is the crème de la crème of this ageless aesthetic.