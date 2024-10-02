Skip to main contentSkip to footer
8 times Brad Pitt copied his partners' looks from Ines de Ramon, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt loves to match his partner's outfits, but who wore it best?

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Brad Pitt has had some high profile relationships, from Gwyneth Paltrow to his marriages to both Jennifer Aniston and Angeline Jolie. Many of these relationships have been tumultuous, as he is still in the process of divorcing his former Mr and Mrs Smith co-star, who he separated from in 2016.

Yet one thing that many fans have noticed is the actor has a habit of dressing just like his partners at the time. It's no different when it comes to his latest girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

The 31-year-old has a funky sense of style, which Brad has notably leaned into since they started dating, as he dons bucket hats and flares for a more youthful look.

Here's all the times Brad stole his partner's style.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt are seen on September 09, 2024 in New York City.© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin

Ines de Ramon's trendy look

The actor has gone for a more youthful look since dating Ines, who is 29 years his junior. Just one example of this is when he opted for a coordinated yellow denim look, complete with embellished pockets and flared trousers with pale yellow shoes. While Ines donned a more classic look in the form of a camel-colored woolen dress and nude heels, they tonally matched.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wore matching suits in 2014© Chris Jackson

Angelina Jolie's cool suit

Who wore it better? Angelina and Brad matched in his and hers suits as they attended the BAFTAs in 2014. The Salt actress opted for a more casually undone bow tie while her then-partner kept it formal in a classic tuxedo (we think Angelina stole the show!).

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston © Dan Callister

Jennifer Aniston's tousled tresses

Everyone — including Brad Pitt — was looking to replicate the Rachel, as the then-couple stepped out with similarly tousled locks. Jen's golden hair was twisted and wavy, while Brad's hair was similarly unkempt, as they looked like Malibu Barbie and Ken.

Gwyneth Paltrow stood with Brad Pitt© Kevin.Mazur

Gwyneth Paltrow's sleek blonde look

One of the most iconic examples of Brad matching his ex-partners, the actor opted for a super blonde combover as he was the mirror image of then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow. The duo both opted for dark suits, with the Goop founder adding a pop of color with her red patterned shirt.

Actor Brad Pitt (L) and actress Angelina Jolie arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Salt' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on July 19, 2010 in Hollywood, California.© Jason Merritt

Angelina Jolie's curtain bangs

While supporting his then-partner while she promoted Salt, Brad took inspiration from her and wore his own curtain bangs. Angelina rocked face-framing pieces having donned a full fringe in the film

Juliette Lewis & Brad Pitt© Barry King

Juliette Lewis' slicked back look

Even while dating Juliette Lewis in the early 90s, Brad paid homage to her style as they matched with slicked back curly hair. Together, they made a picture perfect couple.

Actress Jill Schoelen and actor Brad Pitt in 1988© Ron Galella, Ltd.

Jill Schoelen's hat

In a classic 1980s moment, Brad and Jill opted for matching black hats with full brims. Their shared accessories certainly top off a great look, with the actor opting for stonewashed blue jeans and a red shirt, while Jill stunned in a black and white check dress.

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2012© Steve Granitz

Angelina Jolie's long locks

Another iconic moment in which Brad couldn't help but copy his ex-wife, the actor grew his hair long. The World War Z star's hair was almost as long as Angelina's in 2012, as they made a number of red carpet appearances together.

