8 times Brad Pitt copied his partners' looks from Ines de Ramon, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt has had some high profile relationships, from Gwyneth Paltrow to his marriages to both Jennifer Aniston and Angeline Jolie. Many of these relationships have been tumultuous, as he is still in the process of divorcing his former Mr and Mrs Smith co-star, who he separated from in 2016.

Yet one thing that many fans have noticed is the actor has a habit of dressing just like his partners at the time. It's no different when it comes to his latest girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

The 31-year-old has a funky sense of style, which Brad has notably leaned into since they started dating, as he dons bucket hats and flares for a more youthful look.

Here's all the times Brad stole his partner's style.

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Ines de Ramon's trendy look The actor has gone for a more youthful look since dating Ines, who is 29 years his junior. Just one example of this is when he opted for a coordinated yellow denim look, complete with embellished pockets and flared trousers with pale yellow shoes. While Ines donned a more classic look in the form of a camel-colored woolen dress and nude heels, they tonally matched.



© Chris Jackson Angelina Jolie's cool suit Who wore it better? Angelina and Brad matched in his and hers suits as they attended the BAFTAs in 2014. The Salt actress opted for a more casually undone bow tie while her then-partner kept it formal in a classic tuxedo (we think Angelina stole the show!).



© Dan Callister Jennifer Aniston's tousled tresses Everyone — including Brad Pitt — was looking to replicate the Rachel, as the then-couple stepped out with similarly tousled locks. Jen's golden hair was twisted and wavy, while Brad's hair was similarly unkempt, as they looked like Malibu Barbie and Ken.



© Kevin.Mazur Gwyneth Paltrow's sleek blonde look One of the most iconic examples of Brad matching his ex-partners, the actor opted for a super blonde combover as he was the mirror image of then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow. The duo both opted for dark suits, with the Goop founder adding a pop of color with her red patterned shirt.

© Jason Merritt Angelina Jolie's curtain bangs While supporting his then-partner while she promoted Salt, Brad took inspiration from her and wore his own curtain bangs. Angelina rocked face-framing pieces having donned a full fringe in the film

© Barry King Juliette Lewis' slicked back look Even while dating Juliette Lewis in the early 90s, Brad paid homage to her style as they matched with slicked back curly hair. Together, they made a picture perfect couple.



© Ron Galella, Ltd. Jill Schoelen's hat In a classic 1980s moment, Brad and Jill opted for matching black hats with full brims. Their shared accessories certainly top off a great look, with the actor opting for stonewashed blue jeans and a red shirt, while Jill stunned in a black and white check dress.

