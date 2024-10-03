Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to 'extraordinary' Kris Kristofferson following his death

Jennifer Aniston was among the many who paid tribute to late country singer and Hollywood star, Kris Kristofferson, following his death on September 28, aged 88.

The Friends alum, 55, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday and fondly remembered her former co-star, who also starred in Jennifer's directorial debut, the 2006 short film, Room 10.

"I actually was lucky enough to direct my first short film, and he was, surprisingly, when we asked him, he said yes. He and Robin Wright. And it was one of the most special experiences I've ever had," Jennifer said.

The actress said that she had Kris in mind for the part before he agreed to the role, which saw him play an older man who was saying goodbye to his wife on her final days in the hospital.

"Yes. It was an older man who was losing his wife at the time... It's a long story. You can find it online," she quipped.

"And he broke our hearts," she said of his performance. "He was extraordinary. Really," she added. "What a kind man."

Three years later, Kris played the role of Jennifer's character's father in the 2009 film, He's Just Not That Into You, and the two became friends.

"He came to my 40th birthday party, yeah. He's a lovely man and it's a huge loss."

Kris was also a huge fan of Jennifer's as she revealed that before he took the role in her short film, he and his wife, Lisa, had binged-watched Friends.

"We reached out to make the call, he and his wife, it was actually his wife who mentioned they had just been binge-watching Friends," she explained.

"So, I was so excited to meet him, and then he'd been watching Friends, and we both had this moment. It was adorable."

Kris' family shared the news of his death in a heartbreaking statement on Instagram, revealing he died at his home in Maui, Hawaii. No cause of death was given.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home," the statement began.

"We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

The statement was signed from the "Family of Kris Kristofferson”, and it added: "The family asks for privacy during this time."

He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, eight children, and seven grandchildren.

Kris was a talented songwriter and country singer turned Hollywood actor known for his roles in the original A Star is Born and Blade.

After his death, fellow country legend Dolly Parton – who performed several duets with Kris over the years – took to social media to pay her respects.

She penned: "What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly."