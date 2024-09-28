Catherine Zeta-Jones reacts to tragic news after shared birthday celebrations with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a moment out of her 55th birthday celebrations to react to the tragic loss of an acting legend.

The Wednesday star has been celebrating her birthday for the last few days alongside her husband, Michael Douglas, who turned 80 on their shared birthday of September 25.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, Catherine paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith, who passed away in hospital on Friday at the age of 89.

WATCH: Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

Sharing a beautiful throwback photo of the Harry Potter star mid-performance, Catherine penned: "R.I.P Great Dame Maggie. Thank you," alongside a praying hands emoji.

The legendary actress had a career that spanned more than six decades. She was known for iconic roles, including her beloved portrayal of Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films and as Lady Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey as well as her award-winning performances on stage and screen.

Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, shared the heartbreaking news, reflecting on the incredible legacy their mother leaves behind.

In a statement issued via their publicist, they said: "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

© Instagram Catherine paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith after her death

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

© Getty Dame Maggie Smith died in hospital on September 27

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

© Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock Dame Maggie Smith was a legend of the stage and screen

After paying her tribute, Catherine enjoyed further celebrations with her husband, and they were joined by a special guest on Friday – U2's Bono.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Catherine and Bono serenaded Michael and belted out the Happy Birthday song while Bono held a candle lit cupcake.

At one point, Michael panned the camera to himself to show off his smiling face, before he and Catherine shared a sweet kiss.

Bono could be heard in the background saying: "That's beautiful!", while Catherine gushed: "Honey, what a treat!"

Captioning the clip, she penned: "Thank you to you, my family and friends and my wonderful Wednesday @wednesdaynetflix family for making my birthday so wonderful. And to Bono! For well,….being Bono and making it exceptional."

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were both born on September 25

Michael shared the same video alongside the caption: "What a lovely gift! Thank you all for your kind birthday wishes and messages! We love you all! @catherinezetajones."

On their shared birthday on Wednesday, Catherine admitted she was running out of gift ideas so shared a photo of herself posing in her "birthday suit".

© Getty Images The couple first met in 1998

The Welsh star uploaded a black-and-white throwback image of herself rocking nothing except a pair of towering strappy heels.

"In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas!," she noted in her caption. "This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course."