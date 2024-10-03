Today's Jenna Bush Hager asks fans for their help after introducing the 'new addition' to her family

Today Show star Jenna Bush Hager announced on Wednesday that she was expanding her family with another four-legged friend, following the devastating news that her daughter Mila's pet cat Holly had run away.

And on Thursday, the TV star shared a first look of the latest family member, in several sweet snapshots posted on the official Today with Hoda & Jenna Instagram page.

Jenna's daughter Mila cradled a new tabby kitten during their journey back from the adoption center, and in the caption they explained that they were wanting some help with deciding on her name.

Jenna Bush Hager reveals why she's adding to her household

While the choice will ultimately be down to her daughter, Jenna explained that there were two options, and that she and Mila were curious to know which was the most popular.

It read: "Mila Hager's new kitten is officially home! According to JBH, there are two finalists for the kitten's potential name: Mocha Spiced Latte Hager (aka 'Mo') and Maize Moo Hager (aka 'May-May'). And while the choice is ultimately Mila's, we want to know which of the two names you like best!"

Fans were quick to have their say, with both Mo and May-May scoring almost equal votes amongst the comments. Other remarks included: "I'm so happy for them," and "what a cute kitten!"

The Read with Jenna star had explained on Wednesday's show that Holly had gone missing over the summer and that it had "hurt her heart" seeing her daughter so upset.

Jenna Bush Hager's cat Holly - who has gone missing - with their other cat Mango

Despite going to great lengths to find Holly, the family cat is still missing, and Jenna admitted that she couldn't help blame herself. In the footage above, Jenna went on to reveal some happier news, that Mila was planning on adopting a kitten and that they were welcoming a "new member of the household," today.

Jenna Bush Hager's daughters Mila and Poppy both have cats

The doting mom told Hoda that she hoped that the new kitten would encourage Holly to come back home.Jenna welcomed Holly into her family home in January 2023, and announced the happy news on the Today Show when Mila was on as a guest a month prior.

"Can you say what we did today?" Jenna prompted her daughter, who quickly, and excitedly, revealed: "We met my kitten."

© Instagram Jenna is a doting mom-of-three

When Holly came home, Jenna shared photos on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Instagram, meet Hollywood! My eyes are red from cat allergies, but I love her."

She added that the "beautiful" kitten's full name was "Holly, middle name Wood, last name Hager."

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager with her family

Jenna lives with her husband Henry Hager and their three children, Mila, Poppy, eight, and Hal, five.As well as their new kitten, the family also have a pet cat called Mango, who is primarily Poppy's cat.