Today's Jenna Bush Hager details devastating situation in personal life

Jenna Bush Hager is incredibly real and often shares details of her personal life on Today.

And on Wednesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the NBC star told co-star Hoda Kotb about a devastating turn of events at home, impacting her oldest daughter Mila, 11.

The daughter of George W. Bush revealed that Mila's cat, Hollywood Hager, had gone missing over the summer, and that it had "hurt her heart".

Jenna Bush Hager explains sad situation at home

Despite going to great lengths to find Holly, the family cat is still missing, and Jenna admitted that she couldn't help blame herself.

In the footage above, Jenna went on to reveal some happier news, that Mila was planning on adopting a kitten and that they were welcoming a "new member of the household," today.

Jenna Bush Hager's cat Holly with their other cat Mango

The doting mom told Hoda that she hoped that the new kitten would encourage Holly to come back home.

After the footage was shared on Instagram, viewers took to the comments section to send their support to Jenna and her family.

© Instagram Holly often featured in posts on Jenna's Instagram page

"It's not just a cat! It's a member of your family. Praying that yall find her," one wrote, while another commented: "I hope Hollywood Hager comes home." A third added: "Hope your baby comes home!"

Jenna welcomed Holly into her family home in January 2023, and announced the happy news on the Today Show when Mila was on as a guest a month prior.

© Instagram Jenna with her husband Henry and their children Mila, Poppy and Hal

"Can you say what we did today?" Jenna prompted her daughter, who quickly, and excitedly, revealed: "We met my kitten."

When Holly came home, Jenna shared photos on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Instagram, meet Hollywood! My eyes are red from cat allergies, but I love her."

Jenna and her family live in New York

She added that the "beautiful" kitten's full name was "Holly, middle name Wood, last name Hager."

Jenna lives with her husband Henry Hager and their three children, Mila, Poppy, eight, and Hal, five.It's been a bittersweet time for the Read with Jenna star, who will soon be saying goodbye to her good friend and co-star, Hoda.

The long-running host announced at the end of September that she would be leaving the Today Show after almost two decades in just three months' time.

© NBC Jenna with her co-star Hoda Kotb

It has not yet been announced who will replace Hoda on the Fourth Hour show, but the title will likely change to lead with Jenna's name.

The pair have been working together since 2019, when Jenna took over from Kathie Lee Gifford. They celebrated their fifth work anniversary in April with a series of special episodes, including a trip to New Orleans, and lighting the Empire State Building pink and purple.

© ABC It's not yet known who will replace Hoda on Today

Hoda and Jenna have great chemistry and have a lot of fun on set together. The TV star previously opened up about working with Hoda while chatting to HELLO!

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted. "That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.