Dylan Dreyer hints at Hoda Kotb's Today replacement: 'It wouldn't be surprising'

Dylan Dreyer has shared who she thinks will replace Hoda Kotb after she announced her departure from Today after 26 years with NBC.

The meteorologist, 43, appeared at the People's Choice Country Awards hours after Hoda's shocking announcement on Thursday and admitted it wouldn't surprise her if the position stayed within the Today "family".

WATCH: Hoda Kotb announces departure from Today after 17 years

While taking herself out of the running, Dylan claimed that Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly or Weekend Today co-anchors Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett, could easily fill Hoda's shoes.

"I don't think if they named anyone in our core group of people it would be surprising," she told E! News.

"We've all filled in along the way when somebody's out," she added. "I don't know if anybody's made any decisions yet, but if it's one of the core group, I really don't think it's that surprising."

Addressing her potential to replace Hoda, Dylan quipped: "Everybody knows I'm trying to get Al Roker to retire, let's be honest."

© NBC Dylan claimed any of the Today 'family' could replace Hoda

Due to Dylan's arrival in Nashville to cover the PCCAs, she was absent from the Today studio and missed Hoda's announcement at the start of the show.

However, she made sure to mark the news on social media with a heartfelt dedication, telling her followers just how caring Hoda is with a personal story involving her son, Oliver.

© NBC Dylan will be sad to see Hoda go

The Misty the Cloud author posted a picture of Hoda carrying Oliver on the beach, having helped calm him down after a meltdown.

She wrote: "This is my favorite picture of @hodakotb. Ollie was having a meltdown, no one could soothe him, Hoda picks him up, wraps her arm around him, and he wrapped his right around her too. She comforts, she loves, she cares…it's why we all love her."

© Instagram Dylan paid tribute to Hoda

Dylan added: "Way beyond her talent as an anchor, she's the friend we all want and need. I love you Hoda and I applaud you for trusting your gut and making this next step in your life. You do everything with enthusiasm and I can’t wait to watch you soar!"

Hoda shared her own emotional statement on Instagram, alongside a photo of her on the morning show.

© Getty Images Hoda's replacement will work alongside co-anchor Savannah Guthrie

She said: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there's plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us.

© Getty Images Hoda has been with NBC for 26 years

"But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything's going to be just fine. The Peacock's feathers are never ruffled... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver."

She added: "You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I've been lucky enough to hold close to my heart.

© Getty Images Hoda will be on Today through the beginning of 2025

"I'll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

Hoda will remain as a co-anchor on Today until 2025.