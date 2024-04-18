Jenna Bush Hager kids: meet Mila, Poppy, and Hal

Jenna Bush Hager is the proud mom of three children, Mila, 11, Poppy, eight, and Hal, four. She shares her three children with husband Henry Chase Hager, and according to the former first daughter, being a mom was her biggest dream.

"My biggest dream was to be a mom, that's all I wanted", she said on Today in October 2022. "And my girls, I said to Henry, they have these other dreams."

Her daughters are reportedly more interested in what they want to do when they're older than "motherhood or marrying".

© Twitter/TodaywithHoda&Jenna Jenna Bush Hager's daughters are two years apart in age

"Mila's like 'I'm going to write a story, I'm going to be an author. I'm going to be a lawyer,' all these things. Poppy's like 'I'm going to be an actor'", she said.

But according to Jenna, the most important thing for her as a mom is "making sure that each child has the love that I know I feel for them."

Meet the TODAY show host's three children.

Mila, 11

© Getty Jenna's eldest daughter, Mila, is 11 years old

Jenna gave birth to Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager on April 13, 2013 in New York City. Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush shared the news on Facebook:

"Laura and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our grandchild, Margaret Laura 'Mila' Hager", read the announcement, explaining that "Mila, daughter of Jenna and Henry, is named for her grandmothers."

The former President added that "Jenna and Mila are healthy. And our family is elated."

© @jennabhager Jenna shares a photo of Mila on her 10th birthday

The TODAY show host's eldest daughter has shown an inquisitive nature, which Jenna has opened up about as Mila asked questions about the birds and the bees after Daniel Kaluuya mentioned sex in his Oscars speech in 2021.

Jenna explained that as her daughter asked about what he was talking about, "I couldn't go there. I said, 'No, he said, "Sixty-six! Six! Six is a number!' And she looked at me with her little eyes, like, 'You're lying.'"

Indeed, Mila doesn't mind speaking her mind - and this has got Jenna in trouble, as the 11-year-old once revealed on live television to co-host Hoda Kotb that: "One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!"

Jenna said of her daughter in an emotional 10th birthday post: "Your determined, generous and beautiful soul has made the last decade my happiest! We love you so much Mila. What a gorgeous gift it is to be your Mama."

Poppy, 8

© Jenna Bush Hager on Instagram Jenna and her daughter Poppy at the Long Island home

On August 13, 2015, Poppy Louise Hager was born. Jenna and Henry shared a statement announcing the happy occasion.

"We are thrilled to announce the birth of our darling daughter," they said, revealing that "Poppy is named after Jenna's grandfather, George Herbert Walker "Poppy" Bush, a.k.a. Gampy."

They added: "His nickname growing up was Poppy, and we are proud to name her after a man we so adore."

Meanwhile, Poppy's middle name was "in honor of our grandmothers' middle names, Louise and Lewis. Mom and Poppy are healthy and well."

Immediately, Mila took to the little one, calling her "baby sissy" - and in time it became clear that Poppy similarly adores her older sister. She wrote: "My superhero is Mila because she is kind and nice and she gives me hugs. She gives me love," she wrote alongside stick figure drawings of the girls.

Poppy is particularly close with her grandfather, who spoke in the eight-year-old's class. "Poppy was just sitting up by the computer, so proud that her grandpa would Zoom in", Jenna told the New York Post about the former President's Q&A session.

© @jennabhager Mila and Poppy share a close-knit bond

After his talk, Poppy cheekily invited all her classmates to join her for a ride on Air Force One. "I had to explain to her that that's not how it works, Jenna said. "She’ll never get to ride on Air Force One unless she becomes the president."

Jenna's daughters got to have fun when they saw Taylor Swift play in Foxborough, Massachusetts in May 2023, which was Poppy's first ever concert.

"It was so much fun, we listened to the playlist before so the girls could sing almost every word", Jenna said. "We danced like crazy. It was Poppy's first concert. ... We stayed 'til the end, they were totally enjoying it."

Hal, 4

© Getty Images TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and son Hal on Monday, April 8, 2024

The TODAY host welcomed her first son, and third child, Henry Harold "Hal" Hager, on August 2, 2019.

"We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold 'Hal' Hager into this world", the family announced. "He is named Henry after many on his father's side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather."

© @jennabhager Instagram Jenna shares a photo of Hal

Jenna added: "Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name."

Hal has a godmother close to home, as Jenna made a special revelation to E! News. "I've never said this before, but Savannah [Guthrie] is Hal's godmother."

According to the TODAY star, the co-hosts "go to the same church", and their faith is "really important".