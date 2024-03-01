Jenna Bush Hager cries over unexpected family appearance as she celebrates incredible milestone

The TODAY show celebrated a monumental milestone as Read With Jenna turned five years old, surprising Jenna Bush Hager with an unexpected cameo.

Jenna, 42, made an appearance towards the end of the show to reflect on her book club turning five, when her co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Al Roker surprised her with a heartwarming cameo.

"Jenna we're so proud of what you've accomplished", Hoda told her co-host. "You know who else is proud of you? Take a look!" Jenna looked visibly confused at the unexpected moment, waiting to see who they were talking about.

© Screenshot from TODAY Jenna and her co-hosts reveal the top five books from the club

Her mother Laura Bush, former First Lady of the United States, had recorded an adorable message to celebrate her daughter's incredible achievement.

"Hi Jenna, as we celebrate Read Across America day, I congratulate you on five years of the Read With Jenna book club", the former First Lady said. "I'm thrilled that you're packing up each of your Read With Jenna selections and sending the books to a library in all 50 states."

She continued: "By sharing your favorite books, you're inspiring more Americans to fall in love with reading. So here's to another five years of happy reading for you and all the TODAY show viewers. Love you."

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager receives emotional family cameo to celebrate milestone

As Jenna watched the unexpected message, she couldn't help but shed a tear emotionally. Clearly overwhelmed by the message from her mom, she wiped away her tears.

Her fellow co-hosts couldn't help but comment on how amazing Laura Bush looked at the age of 77, to which Jenna quipped: "That's what reading does for your skin, Carson."

© Screenshot from TODAY Jenna looked emotional as her mother spoke

Carson comically ran to grab all the books as if he were looking for a little anti-aging help himself.

Not only will Read With Jenna send books to libraries in all 50 states, but Jenna took the time to pick out her top five reads from the book club. These included: Hanya Yanagihara's A Little Life, The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrson, and The Secret History by Donna Tartt.

Jenna then confessed in a separate interview for TODAY.com: "I love reading for so many reasons, it really is sort of my escape from everyday life. It’s how I calm down. It’s how I detach. It’s how I fall in love with other places that I will never go to. It’s how I empathize with characters who are nothing like me."