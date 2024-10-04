Garth Brooks denies sexual assault accusations from former make-up artist — all we know

Country music star Garth Brooks has denied all accusations of rape, sexual assault and battery that have been made against him by a Jane Roe in a new lawsuit.

The unnamed defendant claims she was hired by Garth in 2017 as his hairstylist and in the years following alleges that the 62-year-old raped her, undressed in her presence, exposed his genitals and buttocks and openly spoke about sex and sexual fantasies in several incidents in 2019. She also claims Garth discussed wanting to partake in threesomes with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Here is all we know, including Garth's statement.

© Getty Images Garth and Trisha attend the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 21, 2024

What did Garth Brooks say in response to claims of sexual assault?

In a statement given to the press, Garth said: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.

"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of – ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

© Ethan Miller Garth in 2015 as he reveals Las Vegas concerts

He continued: "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart [that] these wonderful things are in question now.

"I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

© John Shearer Garth backstage at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019

He also reportedly filed an anonymous lawsuit in Mississippi in which he asked a judge to stop the publication of "false allegations of sexual misconduct" by the woman, claiming it would "irreparably harm (his) reputation, family, career and livelihood".

The lawsuit was filed on September 13, a preemptive complaint that called Jane Roe "a lying extortionist who intended on destroying his professional reputation

What has Garth Brooks been accused of?

© Vinnie Zuffante Garth beside his wife Sandy Mahl in 1995

The female employee claimed that she first met Garth in 1999 when she was hired to work for his wife Trisha. They reconnected in 2017 and when Garth discovered she was going through financial troubles in 2019, he hired her more often.

The documents allege that Brooks "seized what he saw as an opportunity to subject a female employee to a side of Brooks that he conceals from the public," and that "this side of Brooks believes he is entitled to sexual gratification when he wants it, and using a female employee to get it, is fair game".

The Jane Roe also alleges that Brooks once booked a one-bed hotel room for the pair during a trip to Los Angeles for the 2019 Grammys, during which he allegedly exposed himself and raped her; the Jane Roe wrote that she "could not escape his physical domination".

© Beth Gwinn Garth performs for the Parade of Pennies on January 1, 1989 in Nashville, Tennessee

The woman also alleges that the trauma from the alleged sexual assault became "so unbearable" that she contemplated taking her own life.

Lawyers from Wigdor LLP, acting on behalf of the woman, said in a statement: "We applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks.

"The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music.

"We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions and his efforts to silence our client through the filing of a preemptive complaint in Mississippi was nothing other than an act of desperation and attempted intimidation.

"We encourage others who may have been victimized to contact us as no survivor should suffer in silence."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



Who is Garth Brooks?

© Jason Kempin Garth Brooks performs onstage during the Big Machine Label Group Luncheon at the 2024 Country Radio Seminar at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 01, 2024

Garth is an American country singer and songwriter. He found fame in the early 1990s but retired in 2000. He made a comeback in the late 2000s, with a Las Vegas residency, and began releasing new music in 2014.

He has won a record 22 Academy of Country Music Awards, and has received 13 Grammy Award nominations, winning two.

© CBS Photo Archive Kennedy Center Honorees Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Dick Van Dyke, Garth Brooks, and Midori are celebrated in Washington, D.C.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012, and has also been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.

In 2021, Brooks was named a recipient for the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors.

Who is Garth Brooks' wife?

© Paul Morigi Garth and Trisha attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors Kennedy Center on December 08, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Garth and Trisha's love story began in 1988 when they first met, but they were both involved in other relationships: Trisha was married to Christopher Latham from 1987 to 1991, and later to Bobby Reynolds from 1994 to 1999. Garth was married to Sandy Mahl from 1986 to 2001.

Trisha and Garth's paths later reconvened and in 2005 Garth proposed to Trisha on stage, in front of 7,000 people. Recounting the moment, Trisha said: "I was very surprised that’s what happened that night."

They tied the knot on December 10, 2005.