Frankie Valli, 90, speaks out after sparking concern with viral performance video

Frankie Valli is still performing happily at 90, and he's shutting down any claims otherwise.

© River Callaway Frankie Valli at the star ceremony honoring Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

The 90-year-old responded to fan speculation that he is too old to perform following a viral clip from his latest performance with The Four Seasons, clearing the air with a statement.

© Jeremychanphotography Frankie Valli (C) of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons performs on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort on June 09, 2024 in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

"I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always," the statement in People read.

"I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks."

© Jeremychanphotography Frankie Valli of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons performs on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort on June 09, 2024 in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The singer clarified: "How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments. We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records."

"I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements….everything," he continued, adding: "I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone is forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn't want to do."

© Kevin Winter Frankie's star on the Walk of Fame

The statement concluded: "I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound. Like that line in Jersey Boys, I'm like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music."

Frankie's statement responds to a viral clip of the singer performing the song "Sherry" with his backing singers, in which he appeared to be lip syncing his own vocals while barely opening his mouth. But this wasn't the first time critics have showed concern about the nonagenarian.

© Mike Prior Frankie photographed in 1980

A different video went viral from his "Last Encores tour show on August 2024, where commentators questioned whether Frankie was being forced to perform against his will.

The singer's reps countered these statements, instead saying that he was "super happy" to still be performing.

"Frankie is doing just fine and super happy to still be performing," the statement read. "The audiences are filling venues and listening to some great music. Frankie is doing what he loves to do at 90….we should all be so lucky!"