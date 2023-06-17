Garth Brooks reveals why he declined Trisha Yearwood's offer to take his last name

Garth Brooks is a modern day man. The country superstar has revealed he would be happy to take his wife Trisha Yearwood's last name, after sharing that in 2022 she gave him the option of her taking his name after almost 20 years of marriage.

"She was sweet enough for our anniversary last year to have the documents where her official last name was Brooks," the country singer said during a press conference this past week.

© Getty Images Garth revealed he offered to take his wife's name

"I declined it. Jack Yearwood had two daughters: That Yearwood name is Trisha. I’d be fine changing my name to Yearwood," he continued. "Tradition doesn’t count here. What counts is when you have two celebrities, don’t have one swallow the other."

Garth and Trisha's love story began in 1988 when they first met, but they were both involved in other relationships: Trisha was married to Christopher Latham from 1987 to 1991, and later to Bobby Reynolds from 1994 to 1999. Garth, on the other hand, was wedded to Sandy Mahl from 1986 to 2001.

Their divorce ended up being one of the most expensive in history.

© Getty Garth and Trisha wed in 2005

Trisha and Garth's paths reconvened and in 2005 Garth proposed to Trisha on stage, in front of 7,000 people. Recounting the moment, Trisha said, "I was very surprised that’s what happened that night." They tied the knot on December 10, 2005.

From then on, their journey has been filled with love, respect, and joint endeavors, and they used the coronavirus pandemic quarantine to strengthen their bond. "We decided to use quarantine as a time to face everything, ‘cause now you can’t leave, you can’t walk away,” the best-selling artist said.

© NBC Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood in 1997

The last few years of division in America have also seen the pair stand strong with the queer community. During the press conference, where Garth announced his new station The Big 615 Country Radio Station With TuneIn, he also made surprising remarks about his decision to keep serving Budweiser beer at his Nashville bar, Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

Garth's peers including Travis Tritt and John Rich all publicly condemned the brand and confirmed they would stop selling it at their shows after a transphobic backlash the brand received for its social media partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

© Dylan Mulvaney Dylan's Bud Light partnership sparked backlash

"I think if you know Garth Brooks, no matter how long you've known him, [he's] always been inclusive. We're gonna need each other, trust me," Garth said when asked about the decision.

"It's like when we put this team together for The BIG 615 [station]. You're gonna need all these different talents. So I think that [with] diversity, inclusiveness, I think what you find is our differences are our greatest strengths."