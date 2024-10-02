Die Hard 2 star John Amos died almost two months ago — why did his daughter only just find out now?

The death of John Amos shocked many across Hollywood, as the star of Roots and Good Times passed away aged 84. His son Kelly Christopher "K.C." Amos announced that the actor had died of natural causes on August 21, in a statement released to the public on October 1, 2024.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned," his son said in a statement.

"He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold … and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

Tributes came in from the likes of his Good Times co-star Jimmie Walker and Martin Lawrence, although perhaps no one was more shocked to hear the news of John's passing than his daughter Shannon Amos.

John's daughter, an entertainment executive turned medicinal healer, revealed that she had found out of her father's passing like everyone else, through the media.

Taking to Instagram, Shannon shared with her audience: "I am without words…Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st."

"We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you," she said, indicating that K.C. had not informed her before releasing the statement.

"This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.

"My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you," she said, signing off the statement.

Sibling conflict

The Kunta Kinte actor had two kids, daughter Shannon and son K.C., whose acrimonious relationship has been widely reported in the media.

Shannon accused her brother of elder abuse, reportedly giving extensive documentation to law enforcement agencies in both Colorado and New Jersey to investigate her claims, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She accused K.C. of consolidating authority over their father and his affairs, isolating him from members of his inner circle.

She told The Hollywood Reporter that this hadn't just affected her, but also "his grandchildren, his nieces, people he’s worked with and friends he’s had for decades." She then accused her brother of impersonating their father in communications, mishandling his finances, disregarding his medical needs and damaging his legacy.

K.C. rejected these allegations, calling them a character assassination in an attempt to make him seem "unfit." The Grammy-nominated director has been developing a documentary about his father, titled America's Dad.