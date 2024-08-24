Trisha Yearwood showcases weight loss in jaw-dropping new appearance with Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood caused jaws to drop when she attended the ACM Honors with her husband Garth Brooks in Nashville, TN.

The 59-year-old looked gorgeous for her big moment – she received the ACM Honors Icon Award – wearing a black silk dress with colorful floral detailing that showcased her slimmed-down physique.

Trisha shared a trio of photos on Instagram following Wednesday night's event at the Ryman Auditorium, revealing a pair of black fishnet tights underneath her dress that hugged her slender legs.

"Last night was iconic! All I ever wanted to be was a part of the country music community," she captioned the post.

"I'm honored and grateful and so happy that I got to celebrate with my friends and family! Congrats to all of the honorees!" she added.

Trisha's followers were blown away by her head-turning appearance, with one commenting: "You are a gorgeous lady." A second said: "And still looking stunning as ever! Congratulations, Queen!" A third added: "I'm not gonna lie, there's some serious sizzle there, girl. Wowie!"

Trisha's husband, Garth, also sang her praises in a post on his website, writing: "I was just so proud. I'm always proud of her, but to see and hear her recognized like that – and to hear people use the word 'icon' in the same breath as her name – just took me someplace new."

He added: "She is an icon. I know what a world-class talent and force she is…and we all know what an incredible vocalist she is…but I love it when others really take notice, too."

The country star's slimmer look didn't come without hard work and determination. Trisha previously admitted that she tried every diet possible before she finally reached a turning point in 2012 during a trip to Haiti with Habitat for Humanity.

"I decided to lose weight when I was 15," she told Good Housekeeping in 2013. "I did Scarsdale. I did Weight Watchers. I did Atkins. I was like, 'I can eat bacon and cheese every day!'

"But that got old really quick. Because if I give up a food group, it's all I want. I was like, I just want a piece of toast!"

When Trisha returned from Haiti, she vowed to stop complaining about her weight and do something about it.

"I had just come back from a place where people don't know where their next meal is coming from, and I was bitching because I was a size 14—poor, pitiful me," she admitted.

"I realized I was tired of losing the same few pounds, tired of complaining about it. I felt, 'Just do it, or shut up about it.'"



Trisha stuck to her guns and in 2013, she became "hardcore and boring", introducing plenty of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein into her diet.

"I made it simple [and very low-calorie], because I knew I wouldn't stay on it unless I saw results fast," she said, revealing she cut out "white food" such as sugar, pasta, and white bread.



Trisha lost 30lbs and went from a size 14 to a size 10.

"I've been blessed to live a lot of dreams," the "Georgia Rain" singer said.

"But finally looking the way I want, feeling better than I ever knew I could, and wearing a tucked-in shirt with a black leather skirt — that is way, way up there."

