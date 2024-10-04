Gayle King, 69, wows in tiny dress as she makes incredible discovery in NYC — watch video

Gayle King is known for her love of a slinky bodycon dress and so it's no surprise that the CBS anchor rocked a beloved favorite for a classic NYC dinner date.

Gayle wore a Nora Gardner dress in Blazing Yellow, which she has worn before on CBS Mornings, as she went to check out the "number one pizza place in the world," Una Pizza Napoletana.

"There’s nothing @gayleking loves more than discovering the best spots to eat in NYC! So, when she heard that @unapizzanapoletana was named the number one pizza place in the world for the second time in a row, she just had to check it out for herself. Tap the link in our bio to watch Gayle give her final verdict on whether this pizzeria lives up to the hype!" the caption read, while the video showed Gayle arriving at the pizzeria.

"I came and I bought my appetite because I heard, from very reliable sources, that they have the best pizza in the city," she said to the camera as she entered the restaurant, which is in New York's East Village.

She was then caught on camera trying the pizza, praising the sauce and sharing how you can "taste every single flavor in this pizza"; Gayle tried three different pizzas.

Gayle, 69, was on assignment for CBS Morning which she anchors with Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson

© CBS Photo Archive Gayle with Tony Dokoupil, and Nate Burleson

Tony and Nate both praised Gayle when speaking to HELLO! earlier in the year, sharing how she has become the coolest auntie to their kids, with Nate calling her the "biggest supporter and encourager of all people".

"Gayle is as cool as it gets. She’ll give you auntie vibes, older sister vibes, mama vibes, all of it," he told HELLO! of the 69-year-old who is mom to two children, Kirby, 38, and William, 38, and grandmother to Kirby's son Luca.

Gayle King is also a close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

"Gayle is also a cool grandma. Gayle’s the most natural person on TV, and the person she is on camera is exactly who she is off camera," added Tony.

"Goofy, always quick with a question, not afraid to go there and you know she always loves you and cares about you. It's amazing watching, particularly my older kids, become adults around her. She treats everybody with such respect that they kind of lift themselves up and meet her at her level, which is beautiful. They kind of grow up around her."