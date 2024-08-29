Gayle King, 69, and Oprah, 70, are glowing in matching outfits during vacation with this very famous face

Oprah Winfrey and BFF Gayle King showed just how close they are on August 27 when the pair were spotted in Venice in matching outfits.

The TV personalities were joined by Chelsea Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky as they wandered around the Italian city, enjoying some sightseeing and shopping. Gayle, 69, wore a gorgeous blue-and-white diagonal striped maxi dress that showed off her curves; she paired the strappy dress with a simple necklace with a heart pendant and large shell earrings.

Oprah, 70, also wore stripes, with her fit consisting of a knee length shirt dress and an over–the-shoulder purse, along with white espadrilles and a fan to keep cool.

© POKE American host and television producer Oprah Winfrey pictured with her BFF Gayle King in Venice

Chelsea, the daughter of former President of the United States Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, wore a gorgeous midi dress with small floral print and a white baseball cap.

Oprah and Gayle have been friends for decades, and earlier in 2024 they broke their silence over rumors that they were lesbians due to their close relationship.

"I think we've shared pretty much everything, and I would have to say, it wasn't even a matter of navigation," Oprah reflected during an appearance on Melinda French Gates’ Moments That Make Us interview series. "For years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it."

© Allen J. Schaben Oprah and Gayle have been friends for decades

Oprah has been in a committed relationship with Stedman Graham for over 35 years.

"If we were gay, we'd tell you!" Gayle quipped but Oprah went on to note that their bond is often misunderstood.

"The reason why I think our friendship has worked is because Gayle is happier, not just happy, but happier for me for any kind of success or victory or challenge I get through than I am for myself," Oprah explained.

"You cannot out-happy her. I am equally as happy for her."

© Getty Pictured here in 2001, the two met in Baltimore in the 1970s

The two have been friends since the mid-1970s when they were both journalists at a Baltimore, MD news station. They have remained close friends for almost 50 years, and Oprah praised Gayle's steadfast friendship in 2021 during an emotional appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I never had therapy – I had all my therapy on television in front of all of y'all – and what I realized is that Gayle was my regulation," Oprah admitted.

"It makes me want to cry now thinking about it. Every night after the show, I would come home, and I would have these sessions with Gayle where we talked about what happened on the show, or what didn’t happen on the show, and that was the way I kind of regulated myself. So, I would talk to Gayle before bed, and then I would be calmer."

