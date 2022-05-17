The heartbreaking story behind Gayle King's grandson's name The TV host is a grandmother-of-one

Gayle King was overjoyed when she became a grandmother in September 2021 and she dotes upon her only grandchild, Luca Lynn Miller.

But her daughter, Kirby and husband, Virgil, didn't randomly pick a name they liked for their baby as it had a heartfelt reason behind it.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in September 2021, and Gayle said she was "nuts about him" from the start.

At the time, Gayle made the announcement on Instagram and wrote: "Drum roll, please. I am officially a grandmother. Kirby and her husband Virgil Miller, please allow me to introduce to the world Luca Lynn Miller."

The TV host then revealed the difficult meaning behind his moniker.

"Virgil lost his brother earlier this year, so little Luca has his uncle's middle name," she added. "His initials are LLM, so we already call him L.L. Mill."

Gayle's grandson was named after his late uncle

Gayle adores being a grandmother and gushed about her experience when speaking to Parents magazine's We Are Family podcast recently. She opened up about how much she loves being part of Luca's life.

"I'm certainly not the first person to have a grandchild—I realize that, but what I like is seeing Kirby become a mother herself.

"She's so good at it. She and her husband, Virgil, are such great partners," Gayle added.

Gayle dotes on her grandson

The Oprah magazine editor also spoke about how much work she put into being a mother herself when her daughter was first born, saying: "Your whole world revolves around this little creature that comes into your lives.

"You think, 'Oh, well, while the baby's sleeping, I'll work out or I'll clean the house or blah.' None of that happened. When she slept, I would sleep."

Gayle continued: "When my kids were coming up, I did not have one of these households where I want to be your friend."

"I had a very clear, I am the boss here. This is not a democracy. I do want to hear your opinion. Your opinion matters to me. But at the end of the day, I get to be the one that makes a call."

