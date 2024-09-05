Oprah and Gayle King twin in waterside photo from stunning getaway

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are wrapping up their Italian vacation in style. The CBS Mornings host took to Instagram with a series of snapshots from their final hurrah in Venice.

The first image showed Gayle and Oprah posing by the water in matching blue and white dresses, with the canals behind them.

They looked radiant in their twinning attire and their curly, loose hairstyles were also almost identical.

Gayle added several more photos and clips from their time away and it looked like they had an incredible trip.

"Spent our last summer week in Venice! @dvf Awards! Sight seeing at the Biennale! A preview of the limited @homofaber exhibit (it’s literally worth the trip to Venice)," she captioned the post. "Venice taxi rides! The iconic San Marco square…with a pigeon or two! And so much art! Thanks @therealdvf… and you too Barry!"

In their downtime, they also spent time with designer, Diane Von Furstenberg, who was pictured relaxing with Gayle on a boat.

Oprah and Gayle have been friends for decades, and earlier in 2024 they broke their silence over rumors that they were lesbians due to their close relationship.

"I think we've shared pretty much everything, and I would have to say, it wasn't even a matter of navigation," Oprah said during an appearance on Melinda French Gates’ Moments That Make Us interview series. "For years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it."

She added: "If we were gay, we'd tell you!"

Oprah has been married to Stedman Graham for 35 years, while Gayle is single but was married to William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993 and they share two children.

She opened up about finding love on the Tamron Hall Show in 2024.

Gayle confessed: "If I could go on a dating app and people didn’t know it was me, I would do it. But I think it's hard when you are a public person."

And when it comes to the sort of man she's looking for, she quipped: "Definitely younger. Definitely younger. I don’t want to date somebody I could have given birth to."

"You know what I mean," she continued. "I [would] like it that they have all of their teeth. That would be nice. Because it's not really about money, guys. It's about somebody who has their own business, their own thing.

"They're very confident in their own skin. You know, I remember once being told by my ex, 'I'll be tired when this Gail King beep is over.' So you want somebody who celebrates you, who is excited for you, who is very comfortable in their own skin. And that is very difficult. But no pity party for me. I’m really okay."