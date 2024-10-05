Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoy time away from daughters after double family celebration

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have had a busy week as they celebrate the birthdays of two of their daughters, Betty and Inez. But that didn't stop them from finding time to spend one-on-one together.

© @vancityreynolds Instagram Ryan and Blake enjoy some time together

While the couple are usually photographed on the red carpet together, and love talking about their relationship, they don't often share photos of themselves off-duty.

But Ryan shared a loving selfie of the duo together, as he put an arm around his wife and she leaned into him at a table in the window booth at a restaurant. The couple beamed at the camera as they enjoyed the special time together at the Café Chelsea, a French bistro restaurant in Midtown New York.

© Gotham NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

This comes as their daughter Betty celebrated her fifth birthday on October 4, and their daughter Inez turned eight earlier this week on September 30. The couple have a big family with four kids: daughters James, who is nine, Inez and Betty, as well as their youngest child, Olin.

Ryan said of embracing their family lifestyle: "I think it's embroiled that we've embraced the chaos. Like, we have four kids and nothing's gonna be tidy ever again. It will [eventually] when they all leave the house and they're all gone."

While they may have a bustling household, the couple still find the time to show each other how much they care for one another by going on dates.

The Deadpool actor told Live with Kelly and Mark that these dates are important to their relationship, even if their kids don't always understand.

"We went on a date the other night, and our oldest was going to kill us," he joked. "Just for going on a date; just for tending to the relationship.” The star continued, "What’s crazy is, the whole time we’re there, we just talked about [our kids], when you think you’re going to be talking about [something else].”

The couple keep the romance alive in a number of unique ways, with Blake confessing that at the beginning of their relationship the actor "would send me a bouquet of flowers every week."

"He would always send a card, and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week—something funny or emotional that one of us said." Blake added with a laugh, "It was just a little quote of the week. It was such a beautiful, romantic thing. Now we have 4,000 children!”