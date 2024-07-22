Ryan Reynolds and four kids have sweetest message for Blake Lively amid time away from family home

Ryan Reynolds has been having a blast traveling the world with his bestie Hugh Jackman as part of their Deadpool & Wolverine press tour, but he still misses his other, other half, wife Blake Lively.

Just as the Marvel star has been busy promoting the highly-anticipated action movie, which premieres in theaters July 26, his wife has been busy herself gearing up for the premiere of her own highly-anticipated movie, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-seller It Ends With Us, which will be out in theaters August 9.

Fans of the longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are no strangers to their shout-outs to each other — and occasional trolling — on social media, especially when they spend time apart, and the IF actor's latest is no exception.

During an appearance on LIVE with Kelly & Mark on Monday, July 22 ahead of the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan maintained he is ready to be reunited with his wife.

As co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos noted Blake herself would be coming on the show in a couple weeks, and asked Ryan what they should ask or tell her, he endearingly declared: "Please come home, me and the kids miss her."

Later speaking about their habit of "trolling" each other on social media, Ryan shared: "I think it's the sign of a healthy relationship though," before giving insight into what they are really like at home.

© MEGA Blake and Ryan have been married for 14 years

Trolling aside, he explained: "There's an invisible line I could put between any great relationship which is that like, we genuinely root for each other, and I think that that's the foundation of it that I think works really well."

Using his 17-year friendship with co-star Hugh, also a trolling buddy of his, as an example, he maintained that in both cases: "We want each other to win."

© Instagram The actress recently also joked about missing her husband

In addition to their trolling, Blake and Ryan of course always make time for date night, though the latter went on to share how a recent outing of theirs came to the chagrin of their eldest daughter James, who is nine years old.

© Instagram Both of them are busy promoting upcoming movie releases

"We went on a date the other night," Ryan recalled, before revealing: "And our oldest was gonna kill us, just for going on a date."

"For tending to the relationship," he continued, and though they did go on the date regardless, he confessed: "What's crazy is the whole time we're there — you guys know this — you just talk about [the kids]."

In addition to James, Blake and Ryan are also parents to daughters Inez, seven, and Betty, four, plus to a fourth child, whose name or sex they have yet to reveal, born in late 2022.