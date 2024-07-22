Ryan Reynolds and four kids have sweetest message for Blake Lively amid time away from family home

Ryan Reynolds has been having a blast traveling the world with his bestie Hugh Jackman as part of their Deadpool & Wolverine press tour, but he still misses his other, other half, wife Blake Lively.
Just as the Marvel star has been busy promoting the highly-anticipated action movie, which premieres in theaters July 26, his wife has been busy herself gearing up for the premiere of her own highly-anticipated movie, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-seller It Ends With Us, which will be out in theaters August 9.
Fans of the longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are no strangers to their shout-outs to each other — and occasional trolling — on social media, especially when they spend time apart, and the IF actor's latest is no exception.
During an appearance on LIVE with Kelly & Mark on Monday, July 22 ahead of the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan maintained he is ready to be reunited with his wife.
As co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos noted Blake herself would be coming on the show in a couple weeks, and asked Ryan what they should ask or tell her, he endearingly declared: "Please come home, me and the kids miss her."
Later speaking about their habit of "trolling" each other on social media, Ryan shared: "I think it's the sign of a healthy relationship though," before giving insight into what they are really like at home.
Trolling aside, he explained: "There's an invisible line I could put between any great relationship which is that like, we genuinely root for each other, and I think that that's the foundation of it that I think works really well."
Using his 17-year friendship with co-star Hugh, also a trolling buddy of his, as an example, he maintained that in both cases: "We want each other to win."
In addition to their trolling, Blake and Ryan of course always make time for date night, though the latter went on to share how a recent outing of theirs came to the chagrin of their eldest daughter James, who is nine years old.
"We went on a date the other night," Ryan recalled, before revealing: "And our oldest was gonna kill us, just for going on a date."
"For tending to the relationship," he continued, and though they did go on the date regardless, he confessed: "What's crazy is the whole time we're there — you guys know this — you just talk about [the kids]."
In addition to James, Blake and Ryan are also parents to daughters Inez, seven, and Betty, four, plus to a fourth child, whose name or sex they have yet to reveal, born in late 2022.