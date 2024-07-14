Blake Lively sends cheeky message to husband Ryan Reynolds as they spend time apart

Blake Lively certainly doesn't mind if her husband Ryan Reynolds misses her while they spend time apart, but she'll play coy about it.

The Gossip Girl alum's husband has been busy traveling for his Deadpool & Wolverine press tour alongside co-star Hugh Jackman, ahead of the Marvel movie's release on July 26, but took a moment to honor his wife.

The couple, who are based in New York, have been married since 2012, and together share four kids, daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, plus a fourth child, whose name or sex they have yet to reveal, in late 2023.

As Ryan continued to travel for his press tour, he took a moment to give a shout-out to his wife.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he posted a sweet selfie of the two which appears to have been taken in the backyard of their Bedford, New York home, and added the 2021 song "The Wasp" from The National, Taylor Swift's frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner's band.

Though Ryan didn't add a caption, Blake took care of it, resharing the selfie to her own Stories and cheekily writing: "Stop missing me on your press tour. Get out there and hustle boy."

© Instagram The couple gave one another a sweet shout-out

However, she then confessed in parenthesis: "Which is girl code for don't you ever stop missing me for a second."

Blake herself has been busy with several outings in New York ahead of the release of her own upcoming, highly-anticipated movie, the film adaptation of popular Colleen Hoover novel It Ends With Us, which premieres on August 9, starring Justin Baldoni (who is also directing), and Brandon Sklenar.

© Instagram Fans of Blake and Ryan are no strangers to their cheeky interactions with each other on social media

However, the pair did recently enjoy some extra special time as a family earlier this summer, when they traveled with their kids to Madrid to see their good friend Taylor perform for her Eras tour.

© Gotham Blake stepped out in New York City over the weekend for dinner with her co-stars at hot-spot Carbone

Though Blake and her girls had already seen several Eras concerts, the Madrid show was the first for the Wrexham FC co-owner.

© Getty Blake and Ryan have been married for 12 years

He had expressed his excitement at finally getting to see the show during an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, telling co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager: "My wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now," adding: "They love it, they're obsessed."

He had been busy at the time promoting another new movie, IF with John Krasinski, and noted: "This will be my first because this last year and a half I've been trapped in a nonstop work bubble, and it's a problem," before joking: "I'm getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they're using."