Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter turns 5 — her adorable connection to big sister James
Ryan and Blake smiling as they hold one of their children each© Getty Images

 The Hollywood couple are parents to four kids

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
There have been some big birthday celebrations in the Lively-Reynolds household this week. 

Along with their daughter, Inez, turning eight, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter, Betty, rang in her fifth birthday. 

The little girl was front and center in the famous household on her special day. 

While both parents are incredibly private when it comes to their brood and don't share photos of their kids, they often open up about them.

When Betty was born, Blake shared details of how their offspring adapted to another sibling — and it turns out Betty and her oldest sister, James, nine, have a sweet bond. 

blake lively ryan reynolds children attend wrexham afc match 2023© Getty Images
Ryan and Blake with their three girls are Wrexham FC

At the time, James was five, and Inez was three. 

"It's a bit of a tough adjustment in our house, but it's good," she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show, before elaborating on the family dynamic. 

blake lively ryan reynolds happy news© Photo: Getty Images
The couple during a rare public appearance with their two oldest kids

"I have two other daughters, so my oldest is very into the baby but my middle child, not so much."

The Gossip Girl alum said Inez would "pretend" to play with her baby sister initially and it took a while for her to warm up to no longer being the youngest. 

James on the other hand took it all in her stride and revelled in being a big sister.

blake lively rare comment children
They adore parenthood

"In the beginning, the oldest is loving on her and she's maternal, and then our middle daughter just keeps away from her," she confessed. 

But Blake turned things around in the cutest way. 

ryan inez© Photo: Getty Images
Ryan pictured kissing Inez as a baby

"I said to [Inez], 'You know, you're gonna get to teach her everything she knows," the mom-of-four continued. "You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Clause and Mickey Mouse, anything you want.' And she goes [to her new sister], 'Oh, I didn't love you, but now I do.'"

Blake and Ryan are now also parents to a boy, Olin, who they welcomed in February 2023. 

James embraced being the big sister - pictured with her dad© Peter Byrne - PA Images
James embraced being the big sister - pictured with her dad

They managed to keep both the sex and the name a secret for almost 18 months. 

The actor gave a shoutout to all four of his children in a speech at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere when he said: "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life."

