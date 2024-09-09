Inside Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s special bond: The sweetest things they’ve said about each other

Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the epitome of love, laughter, and loyalty. As they celebrate 12 years of wedded bliss on September 9, their relationship continues to capture the hearts of fans across the globe.

While both are megastars in their own right—with Ryan’s Deadpool and Blake’s It Ends With Us garnering massive success this past summer—the couple is just as celebrated for their down-to-earth, fun-loving, and deeply supportive relationship.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Love Story

The parents of four children, James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and baby son Olin, met on the set of Green Lantern in 2011, married in 2012, and have been dazzling the world ever since. But what truly sets this couple apart is the way they talk about each other, often blending sweet sentiments with their signature humor.

Here, HELLO! takes a look at some of the most touching—and often hilarious—things Ryan and Blake have said about each other throughout their romance.

© Gotham The Little Things Count From the beginning, Ryan showed his romantic side with thoughtful gestures. Blake once shared with People one of the special traditions they started during their early days of dating, which still stands out in her memory: "He would send me a bouquet of flowers every week," she revealed. But what made these floral gifts even more meaningful were the hand-written notes accompanying them. “He would always send a card, and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week—something funny or emotional that one of us said.” Blake added with a laugh, “It was just a little quote of the week. It was such a beautiful, romantic thing. Now we have 4,000 children!”

© Getty Date Night Delights Even with four kids in tow, Ryan and Blake make time for date nights—but as any parent knows, alone time doesn’t always mean kid-free conversation. During a July appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Ryan shared a hilarious anecdote about one of their rare nights out. "We went on a date the other night, and our oldest was going to kill us," he joked. "Just for going on a date; just for tending to the relationship.” The star continued, "What’s crazy is, the whole time we’re there, we just talked about [our kids], when you think you’re going to be talking about [something else].”

Each Other’s Biggest Cheerleaders It’s no secret that Ryan and Blake are each other’s biggest fans. Their public displays of support, whether on social media or at awards shows, are always heartfelt. At the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Ryan melted hearts with his acceptance speech for The People’s Icon Award. Looking lovingly at Blake, he said, “Quite frankly, you're my heart, you're my hope, you're my happiness." He continued, "I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve." It was a perfect example of how their humor is always laced with love.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Love Deepens with Parenthood Welcoming children into the world has only strengthened their bond. Speaking to E! News in March 2015, Ryan shared the profound effect parenthood had on his relationship with Blake: "When [birth] happens, you fall so much more in love with your partner. It’s a pretty crazy experience." The couple's shared joy in raising their four children only deepens their connection, and their love for family life is evident in everything they do.

© Getty Images Best Friends Always Blake has often spoken about the special friendship she shares with Ryan, a foundation they built before love blossomed. In a 2014 interview with Marie Claire, Blake gave fans a glimpse into their strong connection: “We’ve never gone a week without seeing each other. There’s no major decision that I make without him. The best part is when we turn off our phones and just talk and hang out,” she shared. “He’s my best, best friend. What do you do with your best friend? You do nothing." The simplicity of their time together is what makes their relationship so real and relatable, despite the glitz and glamour of their Hollywood lives.

© Dia Dipasupil Light-Hearted Humor Humor is undoubtedly a cornerstone of their relationship, and it’s something they both treasure. In a Vogue interview from 2014, Blake fondly recalled a playful conversation she had with Ryan: "I said to Ryan, 'Darling, I made a new friend.' And he’s like, 'You only make friends with senior citizens!'" It’s this light-hearted banter that keeps their relationship fun and filled with laughter.

© Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock Devotion to Family While their busy careers might keep them in the spotlight, Ryan and Blake are deeply committed to their family life. Ryan, in particular, has been candid about how much his family means to him. In an interview with AOL Build in 2015, he said, “I’ll do anything to be with them,” referring to his wife and their daughter at the time. He further added that being together as a family is his top priority, even when work commitments might take him around the world.

© Instagram Friends First, Forever Partners Another layer to their relationship is how it all began—with a solid friendship. Ryan reflected on the importance of starting as friends during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show. “It was weird at first, but we were buddies for a long time,” he said. “I think it’s the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends.” That foundation, built on trust and mutual respect, is what has made their love story so enduring.