Olivia Newton-John's widow John Easterling makes rare appearance following candid life update

John Easterling, the husband of Olivia Newton-John, has paid tribute to his late wife. Pictured on Sunday, the 72-year-old joined his step-daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, as well as Olivia's niece, Tottie Goldsmith at the ONJ Walk for Wellness in Melbourne.

© Instagram John Easterling joined Chloe Lattanzi and Tottie Goldsmith at the fundraiser event in Melbourne

During the annual fundraiser, held in support of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre, Chloe and Tottie sported retro athleisure wear in a nod to the singer's iconic music video for her hit single, Physical. John, Chloe and Tottie all took part in the event last year, too.

John's latest appearance follows his recent comments on life without his beloved wife. The couple, who went public with their romance in 2007, were married for 14 years before Olivia passed away from cancer in 2022. She was 73 years old.

© Instagram Olivia's hit song 'Physical' was the theme of the event

Speaking to People, John reflected on the love he and Olivia shared for over ten years, and how he doesn't expect to find anything like it again. "Olivia and I had a love so big and so indefinite in time," he said, noting: "We embraced it as something even bigger than ourselves. We never had any petty arguments or anything like that."

John continued: "I mean, our whole life experience and the things that we shared and believed in were just too important. I didn't even think love could be like that," and emphasized: "That's not going to happen again, I mean, I don't expect it."

© Photo: Getty Images John and Olivia tied the knot in 2008

Following Olivia's passing, John still lives in the Santa Ynez, California ranch that they shared, although he has since put it on the market, with plans to split his time between Florida and Peru. The latter holds precious memories for John, serving as the location of their mountaintop wedding, and he often feels Olivia's presence during his visits.

"More recently, I'm getting messages coming from Olivia when I'm in Peru at our special places there, and those messages are like 'Love life, live life. Life is very, very precious, and don't waste a moment of life because it's a very thin veil that separates us.'"

Remembering Olivia Newton-John: Dolly Parton, Sir Cliff, Jane Seymour and more share special memories

John remains close to his stepdaughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who has continued to work alongside the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre.

In an interview with People, Chloe, 38, said: "I feel really proud of myself because I didn't feel strong at all when she passed. I felt like an 80-year-old inside of a 30-something-year-old's body. But I was like, 'I love her so much. I can't let this go down the toilet," she said, referencing the annual walk.

© Getty Olivia's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has continued her mother's work with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre

"I saw what my mom went through with cancer, and I'm like, 'I want this to [expletive] stop'. With the wellness center, the goal is making that the standard of care, the mind-body connection. I have a dream of expanding on that."