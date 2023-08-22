Olivia Newton-John's lookalike daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares health issues following mother's death

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 37, took to Instagram on Sunday to share how the death of her mother has impacted her, speaking candidly to her fans about how she has struggled since August last year.

"Since my mom's passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been okay," she shared. "I've had extreme memory loss, I've had difficulty getting out of bed. I've been neglecting myself," Chloe began, before adding that she is embracing her mother's spirit by taking time for herself.

"One of my mom's biggest messages was to take care of you. So, I'm going to disappear for three weeks to honour my mind, body and spirit. I'm developing health issues in my mind and body. I'm so sorry, I haven't been taking care of myself." Watch Chloe's emotional message in full below…

WATCH: Chloe Lattanzi shares health issues following death of Olivia Newton-John

Chloe captioned her post with an equally heartfelt note, writing: "In order to take care of others, you must first start with you. This is a universal truth, a universal law. I look forward to coming home to my power. And I look forward to health and wellness again.

"We never know what someone’s inner world really looks like. Please take care of you, and your capacity for healing others and being more powerful than you ever could have imagined will follow. Take it easy. Take it slow. Easy does it darlings."

Chloe's legions of followers sent their love and appreciation for her honest message. "We all love you and we all want to see you at your best healthy and thriving and I’m sure mama would want the same too. We totally all understand and take care of your body, mind and spirit," one of Chloe's fans wrote.

Another added: "Take all the time that you need. You are number one. You are growing in leaps and bounds. Your mama would be so proud. We are so proud, and we love you."

© Getty Olivia and Chloe had a close relationship

Chloe and Olivia had an incredibly close bond, with Chloe the only child Olivia had. Chloe paid tribute to her mother on the anniversary of her passing in early August, posting a video of the pair with a heartbreaking message.

"I didn’t hop on Instagram yesterday. Wanted to take the space to just sit with her. This video makes my heart ache with love and gratitude. It doesn’t get easier but you begin to remember more and more good memories. This was really healing for me to watch.

"Thank all of you for your love and support. I love you all. Mama, I love you eternally. Pray for anyone who’s lost or losing their mother. She will never leave you. I promise," she added.

© Instagram Olivia Newton-Joh and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi

Our thoughts are with Chloe and we hope she feels back to her best soon.

