Inside Joshua Jackson's dating history: from 'first love' with Katie Holmes to Jodie Turner-Smith marriage

Joshua Jackson won the hearts of many teenage girls when he played Pacey Witter in Dawson's Creek, and he's done the same with many of the celebrities he's dated as well.

The actor doesn't often talk about his love life, yet he's certainly dated some incredibly famous people. Not only did he date his Dawson's Creek co-star Katie Holmes, but he's been linked with Rosario Dawson, and had more serious relationships with the likes of Diane Kruger and Jodie Turner Smith.

WATCH: Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes reveals who was a better kisser, Pacey or Dawson

Most recently linked to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, Joshua seems happier than ever as he navigates co-parenting with his ex-wife.

Here's everything you need to know about the Dawson's Creek star's dating history.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes Not only did their characters have chemistry, but it seems that Katie and Joshua did too. In a 1997 interview with Rolling Stone, Katie kept it coy as she described their relationship: "I had really good luck this past year and I had a really wonderful, amazing experience." When asked more specifically if she was referring to her co-star, she said: "I'm just going to say that I met somebody last year, I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable."

© Bauer-Griffin Rosario Dawson The actor reportedly dated Rosario from 2002 to 2003, and they were often snapped together looking incredibly close. It seems there's no bad blood between the duo as Joshua appeared at his ex's Studio 189 collection in 2023, and they were seen joking around.



© WWD Diane Kruger Between 2006 and 2016, Joshua was in a relationship with actress Diane Kruger. Despite their serious relationship, the actor made it clear in 2012 that he had no plans of tying the knot. "Marriage is important for the people it's important for, but neither one of us is particularly religious, so I don't think there's any particular push," he told Us Weekly. "But never say never! I don't know." Diane began dating Joshua following her divorce from French actor Guillaume Canet. She similarly told Glamour: "Without sounding pessimistic, I learned that I don't believe in marriage… I believe in a commitment that you make in your heart.

Jodie Turner-Smith Joshua changed his tune about marriage when he met Jodie Turner-Smith. The former couple married in 2019 and share a daughter, Juno. The couple met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018 where they immediately connected. Jodie reportedly popped the question first when they were on a trip to Nicaragua in 2019, and while Joshua said yes, he made it clear he wanted to re-propose to her for a more traditional engagement, after speaking to her biological dad and stepfather. The couple split in 2023 and co-parent their daughter.