Olivia Newton-John's widow John shares honest update on love life in rare personal moment

Unbelievably, it has been over two years since the beloved Olivia Newton-John passed away, leaving behind legions of adoring fans, as well as her husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi, who she shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

The iconic Grease actress passed away on August 8, 2022, after a lengthy battle against breast cancer.

Two years on, her husband has carried on her mission of breast cancer advocacy, and has recently reflected on how life has been without her by his side.

Remembering Olivia Newton-John

Speaking with People, John, 72, looked back on the love he and Olivia shared for over ten years, and how he doesn't expect to find anything like it again.

"Olivia and I had a love so big and so indefinite in time," he said, noting: "We embraced it as something even bigger than ourselves. We never had any petty arguments or anything like that."

He went on: "I mean, our whole life experience and the things that we shared and believed in were just too important. I didn't even think love could be like that," and emphasized: "That's not going to happen again, I mean, I don't expect it."

© Getty The couple married in 2008

John still lives in the Santa Ynez, California ranch that he and Olivia shared, however he has recently put it on the market, and plans to split his time between Florida and Peru, which the couple held dear throughout their marriage.

MORE: Remembering the stars of Grease who have sadly died

MORE: Olivia Newton-John's lookalike daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares health issues following mother's death

He further shared: "More recently, I'm getting messages coming from Olivia when I'm in Peru at our special places there, and those messages are like 'Love life, live life. Life is very, very precious, and don't waste a moment of life because it's a very thin veil that separates us.'"

© Getty With Chloe in 2019

John says that love "can express itself in many forms and many ways. It's having loving relationships with everyone in your life. It's just different expressions," however he emphasized: "I couldn't imagine it being possible the first time. So I can't imagine it being possible again."

MORE: How the legacies of Olivia Newton John, Whitney Houston, and Ronnie Spector go far beyond their music

© Getty John honored Olivia with a public memorial in Australia in February 2023

In the two years since Olivia's passing, John has been busy upholding her legacy. He further told People he is doing "super fantastic," and: "I'm staying very busy with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund and the research that's going on there. We're sponsoring plant medicine and cancer research. And the beauty of that is that we're seeing quite stunning results in the early stages."

MORE: Olivia Newton-John's emotional personal family photos revealed from state funeral

© Getty As the iconic Sandy in 1978

"I'm still at the ranch, but we just put it on the market. I've got the animals here, the horses and cat and dog. We're all just moving forward," he said, though also added: "I have that very strong presence of her all the time. And sometimes even last night with the full moon, she was so present. And then today I was just listening to the song 'My Dream,' the Jim Brickman song, and it was just so spectacular," referring to a recent song featuring a long lost recording of Olivia.

"It really just sent me into a supernatural space of emotion and joy."