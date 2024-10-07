T.J. Holmes details unfortunate update following painful injury

T.J. Holmes has been in a lot of pain of late following an unfortunate running injury that he's hoping to heal in time for an important event coming up.

The former GMA anchor took to Instagram at the start of the week to share a photo of his foot resting in a bucket of water, and explained that he was suffering from an achilles tendon, which causes pain in the heel when walking and running.

Not only is T.J. in pain as a result, but this has impacted his running abilities during his training for the Chicago Marathon, which is taking place on Sunday September 13.

He wrote in the caption: "Still trying to get this achilles in time for the Chicago marathon - on SUNDAY!"

T.J. and his girlfriend Amy Robach are both huge fans of running and have taken part in a number of marathons together, including the New York Marathon, as well as local runs in New York City and further afield.

They spend a lot of time training together and often share updates on their progress and running routes on social media.

At the start of the year, Amy opened up about their goals for the year on their podcast, Amy & T.J., where she said that running a marathon was among them.

She explained: "I mean definitely a marathon is on mine for sure. Probably New York. We were talking, we were throwing around Chicago yesterday as a possibility and one of these days, I do wanna do London, but I've missed the boat for this year because it's in April. That's on my vision board."

In fact, Amy and T.J. fell for each other during their training for the New York Marathon back in 2022. Their romance was outed by the press who posted photos of them together, which resulted in them losing their jobs on GMA.

After keeping low profiles for most of 2023, they returned to the public eye last fall with the announcement of a new podcast, Amy & T.J., where they had the chance to tell their side of their story in their own words.

They chose to release the first episode of their podcast on December 5, which was the one year anniversary of their dismissal from ABC.

They have since explained that they had both separated from their respective partners before getting together. In fact, Amy's ex-husband Andrew Shue, and T.J.'s ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, are now a couple too.