Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' suffer photoshop fail with 'sabotaged' new picture

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are incredibly open and honest about everything in their lives, both the good and the bad - and they like to keep it real too!

The couple announced this week that they were expanding their popular podcast series with a daily news channel, Morning Run, but it didn't quite go according to plan.

Amy took to Instagram shortly after the announcement on Tuesday to share a photo of her and T.J. in a studio, which was the picture they had planned to use as the official announcement shot.

However, it was "sabotaged" thanks to their producer's jacket hanging in the frame. The former GMA star posted the image alongside the caption: "This was hands-down our favorite pic from the photo shoot.

"We DEFINITELY wanted to use this one for the official "Morning Run" announcement.

"One problem: our producer tried (not intentionally) to sabotage us! That's her Sherpa jacket hanging in frame. Sure, light stands make great coat racks, but no way can we use this pic now, right? Go back and take a look at the official photo released by iHeart. Magic!"

Amy announced Morning Run on Monday, writing on social media: "It’s official! 'Morning Run' debuts today and will air Monday through Friday, bringing you daily news, entertainment and lifestyle headlines, keeping listeners informed and entertained every day of the workweek."

She added: "This will be in addition to our bi-weekly podcast that features more in-depth conversations and interviews. Hope everyone will check it out and start your day with us."

Amy and T.J. first began their podcast journey in December after returning to the spotlight after nearly a year away.The couple both lost their jobs at Good Morning America after their romance was exposed off air, which was reported as an affair at the time, something both have denied.

Since then, they have set the record straight on everything from how their relationship started to their personal lives and the impact being portrayed in such a negative light in the media had on their personal lives.

They chose the exact date they were fired from GMA as the date to premiere their first episode of Amy & T.J.A lot has unfolded since Amy and T.J.'s romance became public knowledge, with their exes, Andrew Shue and Marliee Fiebeg, becoming a couple themselves.

They are also close to each other's families, with T.J. regularly pictured with Amy and her parents and daughters on social media.In a recent episode featuring Amy's daughter Annalise, his bond with the teen was apparent, with Amy comparing the two, observing that they both had similar personalities.