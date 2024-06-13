Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes call out former GMA peers for 'fake' support following romance revelation

Though since their departure from ABC, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have shouted-out their former colleagues for supporting them — and their relationship — it doesn't apply to all of them.

The former Good Morning America anchors left the network shortly after news broke that they were in a relationship in late 2022, following their respective splits from Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, though neither of the divorces had been publicized at the time; their exes are also now in a relationship with each other.

Over a year later, the couple is now giving insight into what those days were really like at the network, including the two days they returned to work as normal, and how everything changed once ABC cut ties with them.

Amy Robach's Rise To Fame

During a recent live taping of their podcast, as Amy and T.J. reflected on the moment their relationship was made public, a fan asked how their colleagues were at work during that time.

"When we came back for those two days, we were surrounded with support. My dressing room was full of all of our colleagues," Amy shared, though T.J. then quipped: "Some of it fake, some of it fake, absolutely, some of it was B.S."

Amy then revealed: "Once it was clear that we weren't coming back, I never heard from most people again."

© Getty Amy and T.J. worked for ABC for ten years

Despite the call out, T.J. did add: "We get that to a certain degree, right, everybody's trying to hold onto their job," noting: "They don't want to be seen as being an ally of the two people that ABC News doesn't like, and we get it to a certain degree."

"Even we stayed away from some of our former colleagues because we were worried about them," he added, revealing that they recently had lunch with Michael Strahan, who hosts GMA with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, and that even over a year later, they went out of their way to avoid calling attention to the fact that they were lunching together.

© Getty They hosted GMA3 with Jennifer Ashton

"That is the shame I'm talking about," he said. "We struggled to get out of that mindset. But friends like that do help, and time helps."

© Getty The two are still good friends with Michael

Amy also recalled: "I used to say, it's not like I murdered someone, but I definitely felt like that's how it seemed if you read comments anywhere."

© Getty The couple in April

She did however share: "I will say when we did walk down the street, which we didn't often, we got a lot of people yelling support, like, 'We support you, we love you. Love is love.'"

Still, she noted: "It just it weighs you down to the point where you think I'm the worst person in the world, and you do feel like you've committed a crime. It's bizarre."