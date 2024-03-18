Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes supported by former GMA colleague after latest joint endeavor: 'Way to go'

Over the weekend, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got to do what they enjoy doing together the most: running!

The former Good Morning America co-stars, who have steadily documented their frequent runs together before and after they revealed their romance to the world, took part in their latest marathon yet on Sunday, running the New York City half-marathon.

The pair previously ran the 2022 and 2023 New York City marathon together, and after the recent half, their former colleague Ginger Zee, who also participated, publicly expressed her support for them.

Following the big day, Amy took to Instagram and shared a video montage with T.J., featuring clips throughout their run across New York City.

The two had big smiles on their faces throughout the recap, which also included a glimpse at their post-run celebrations featuring Amy's youngest daughter Annalise, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and T.J.'s daughter Sabine, who he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

"Why we run!!! 13.1 miles of pure joy," the former news anchor wrote in her caption. Fans and friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to congratulate them, with Ginger herself endearingly writing: "It was a blast! Way to go," to which Amy responded: "Thanks and so proud of YOU! Can't believe we never saw you," with a sad face emoji.

Others followed suit with: "Wow!! That's what I'm talking about!!! Very dedicated!!! Congratulations!!" and: "I'm so happy for you guys. Keep going and going," as well as: "You guys have the best smiles!" plus another one of her followers added: "Congratulations!!!! YOU ROCK ROBACH!!"

Before Amy and T.J.'s joint departure from ABC in November of 2023 after news of their romance was made public, Amy and Ginger had spent over ten years as colleagues.

© Getty Amy, T.J. and Ginger on GMA in 2022

Ginger, who is now chief meteorologist for ABC News, joined the network in 2011, while Amy joined the following year; they both previously worked at NBC. T.J. joined in 2014, and in 2020, they both started hosting GMA3 alongside Jennifer Ashton.

The climate expert also took to Instagram to share her experience with the half marathon, which marked her first race, first sharing a video in which she's being cheered on by her family. She wrote: "Favorite mile was mile 10 where all my friends & family cheered me on along with @stillirun. Amazing first race experience for me #nychalfmarathon."

© Getty The couple bonded over their shared love for running

"I cried tears of joy as I ran to mile 11 after feeling all the love and remembering how fortunate I am to have been able to treat and maintain my mental health."

In a second post, she further shared: "Feeling it the day after but mostly feeling the gratitude. Hoping my run helps build the mental health community for @stillirun – not everyone has the access to care, support & financial ability to maintain therapy like I have. Check out @stillirun to make movement part of your healing – walking/running is free and it's medicine. What a rush running @nyrr."

