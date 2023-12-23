Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes share how much co-star Jennifer Ashton really knew of their secret romance

Ever since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were let go from their roles on Good Morning America after news of their relationship was made public, fans have had a lot of questions for them.

The two have been bogged down with queries over the start of their relationship, whether it stemmed from an affair, their divorces, and more.

Now they are answering them all through their newly launched podcast, and during the latest, they shared never-before-heard insight into just how much their third GMA co-anchor, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, knew about their evolving romance while on set.

After the podcast co-hosts were asked when Dr. Jen first learned of the relationship, or if she suspected anything, T.J. shared: "Dr. Ashton is somebody that I told – she might be one of the first – I think I told her about the divorce," referring to his split from ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

He went on: "She is one I think I told about the divorce before I even told my parents," before Amy explained that they were put in a tricky situation when it came to attending Jennifer's wedding in early November, when they were already secretly a couple.

Amy said: "We were going to her wedding, and there was going to be questions [about] why did I not bring my ex, why did [T.J] not bring his ex, and so we were going to her wedding, it was the night before the New York City Marathon," which Amy and T.J. ran together.

© Getty The three co-hosted GMA3

The two then recalled the wedding took place shortly before they began being "followed" by the media ahead of photos of them together being released, and revealed they did go to the wedding together.

"I'm sure there might have been some raised eyebrows," Amy continued, adding: "But we needed to tell her," and maintained their former colleague did also already know she was getting divorced.

© Getty Amy and T.J. said their friendship evolved romantically over the summer

During the podcast, they also shared the statements they had prepared confirming their relationship, though they were never released and they were instead let go from ABC after being placed on a "temporary" leave of absence.

© Getty The couple launched their podcast one year after being let go from GMA

Reading hers, Amy said: "My divorce is nearly finalized after we decided to separate. T.J. and I have been friends for years, and our relationship has evolved only in recent weeks. I ask for privacy for my family as we continue to heal."

As for T.J.'s, he said: "After a month-long separation, I'm in the final stage of my divorce, a process that has been difficult and that my family – for their sake – had hoped to keep private. I have leaned on my closest friend during this painful stretch and very recently, that friendship became more. Out of respect for my family, I am requesting privacy at this time."

