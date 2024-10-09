Inside Bob Dylan's love life — from marriage to Sara Lownds to 'heartbreak' with Joan Baez

Bob Dylan's personal life is coming into the spotlight following the trailer for a biopic of his life, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet.

The "Tambourine Man" singer has lived a storied life, more than worthy of a film recognizing his achievements. But as fans look back through his songs and his personal life, many people have wondered about his personal relationships.

© Dave J Hogan Bob Dylan performs on a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England

Bob, 83, has had a number of significant others — perhaps his most high profile partner was fellow folk singer Joan Baez, best known for her song "Diamonds & Rust."

But he's also had six children with two women: five with Sara Lownds, and one with his backing singer Carolyn Dennis.

Here's all you need to know about Bob Dylan's relationships.

Suze Rotolo

© Michael Ochs Archives Bob Dylan holding his acoustic guitar and his girlfriend Suze Rotolo pose for a portrait in September 1961 in New York City, New York.

Bob's first serious relationship was with Suze Rotolo, an artist and daughter of Communist Party USA radicals. Her face may be familiar to fans, as she was photographed arm-in-arm with the singer on the cover of his record The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan. Many believe that she inspired some of his early love songs, such as "Don't Think Twice It's All Right." The couple broke up in 1964.

© Blank Archives The cover for the Bob Dylan album 'The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan', released by Columbia Records in 1963. The cover features Dylan and his girlfriend Suze Rotolo walking near their apartment in Greenwich Village, New York City.

Joan Baez

© Icon and Image Bob Dylan is accompanied by American folk singer Joan Baez during Dylan's iconic performance at the 1963 Newport Folk Festival on July 26, 1963, in Newport, Rhode Island.

After meeting in 1961, Joan was struck by one of Bob's performances, recalling: "I never thought anything so powerful could come out of that little toad." Two years later, she invited him onstage at the Newport Folk Festival, and they would go on to do a number of duets until 1965, in which their relationship fizzled out.

Joan accused the singer of breaking her heart, and their relationship reportedly inspired her best known song, "Diamonds & Rust."

© Rowland Scherman Portrait of folk musicians Joan Baez and Bob Dylan taken while they shared the stage during a duet at the Newport Folk Festival, Rhode Island, 1963. This was Bob Dylan's first performance on the Newport stage.

"Dylan broke my heart," she said in documentary I Am A Noise. “I was just stoned on that talent.”

But it seems these days, all is forgiven. Not only did they go on to collaborate throughout the 70s and 80s, but Joan later said: "We were in our early 20s," then adding: "We were stupid, and you can't blame somebody forever. I certainly tried but finally stopped."

Sara Lownds

© Evening Standard American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan with his wife, Sara Lownds at Heathrow Airport, London, 2nd September 1969

Bob met Sara in 1964 while she was a secretary for the film production division of Time Life. Sara would go on to introduce the singer and his manager to D.A. Pennebaker, who made a film about Bob's April 1965 tour across the U.K, Don't Look Back.

© Frazer Harrison Jesse Dylan (R) is one of Bob and Sara's kids

The couple married quietly that same year, and Bob adopted Sara's child from a different marriage. They would go on to have four more children together, including director Jesse Dylan, who has worked with the likes of Will Ferrell, and The Wallflowers lead vocalist Jakob Dylan. Many of their other kids tend to live relatively private lives.

Bob and Sara kept their relationship, and their kids, out of the spotlight. For four years, they lived a quiet life together in Woodstock, New York. They would go on to sell their Woodstock home to move to Malibu, while also keeping a home in Manhattan.

© Kevin Winter Jakob Dylan is the youngest son of Bob and Sara

According to the singer, tensions arose in their marriage in 1974 after he started taking art classes in the city. He said of the moment: "My wife never did understand me ever since that day. That's when our marriage started breaking up. She never knew what I was talking about, what I was thinking about, and I couldn't possibly explain it."

The couple split in 1977.

Carolyn Dennis

© David Livingston Singer Carolyn Dennis married Bob Dylan

The "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright" singer married his backing singer Carolyn Dennis on June 4, 1986, six months after welcoming a daughter, Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan.

News of their relationship only became public when Howard Sounes released his biography of Bob in 2001, although Carolyn disputed certain statements made about their relationship in the book — specifically those alleging that the singer was an absent father.

© @desidennisdylan Desiree is Bob's youngest child

She explained that they took advantage of a California law that allowed them to seal their marriage certificate, which is why Bob was not listed as the father on Desiree's birth certificate. The former couple decided that Desiree could choose to take her father's surname when she was mature enough to decide, which she did as a teenager.

"To portray Bob as 'hiding his daughter' is just malicious and ridiculous," Carolyn said. "That is something he would never do. Bob has been a wonderful, active father to Desiree."