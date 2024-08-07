Nicole Kidman gets behind Keith Urban following his latest announcement with rare public tribute

Expect Nicole Kidman to always be her husband Keith Urban's biggest fan! The actress showed her support for her husband's latest update with a sweet social media shout-out.

Last week, just days after attending the 2024 Summer Olympic Games with his wife and their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, the 56-year-old Australian-American musician dropped his latest single.

"Heart Like a Hometown" was surprise released on August 2, which the singer teased with a series of sneak peeks. And just a few days after it dropped, Nicole, 57, is showing her love as well.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith were most recently seen at the Olympics with their daughters

The Oscar winner took to her Instagram Stories with a snippet of the song and a compilation of visuals associated with the tune, which feature adorable childhood pictures of Keith.

She linked out to a streaming site for the track and gushed: "New music from @KeithUrban! Best way to start the week xx," plus urging fans to be on the lookout for his upcoming studio album, High.

When Keith released "Heart Like a Hometown," he shared some insight into what the song represented about his personal life. He penned on Instagram: "When I was a kid, our family moved around a lot."

© Instagram The actress shared a shout-out for her husband's newest single

"For me, a 'hometown' has always felt more about my family and a place inside of me – somewhere I could find my center." He was born in Whangārei, New Zealand in 1967 but moved with his family when he was just two years old to Caboolture, Queensland. Keith and Nicole, when not touring or filming, divide their family time between their homes in Nashville, Sydney, and NYC.

The album announcement came in late June and High, the singer's 13th studio album, is scheduled for a September 20 release. It is his first full-length LP since 2020's The Speed of Now Part 1, and he will support it with a residency in Las Vegas coming later this year. Check out his announcement below...

Keith Urban announces new Las Vegas residency

"This album is the result of a prior record I started in 2022," Keith shared. "It's 40 minutes top to bottom, and is completely expressive, true, honest and is so much more of what I actually wanted to say when making that scrapped record. I hope these songs bring you joy, levity, some new understanding, energy, and escape!"

In a conversation with Vogue Australia recently, Nicole spoke about the joys of her relationship with Keith, which includes navigating a world outside of parenting together.

"We put so much into the family and a lot of our social life didn't exist, and now we need to make new friends, get out more, say yes," she explains.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006, together since 2005

"When you're raising kids, [you say] 'I can't actually go to that', or you're sick and canceling, or you've got to work, and the one thing that's going to fall is going out and creating new groups of friends. Now we're older — so we're going, okay, we as a couple have to find our next step in the world and not just based on us doing stuff as a family."